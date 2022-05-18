From Prateik Babbar to Jim Sarbh THESE are the top four busiest actors on the block currently

It is a great year to be a cinema lover. With a new show coming up every day and actors pushing the boundaries — the OTT space and film theatres are blooming. While we have already witnessed a few exceptional performances of the year, there is a lot our actors have in store for us. The Free Press Journal handpicks four unconventional and non-conformist actors who have a packed slate and have back-to-back releases on the horizon. Have a look!

Prateik Babbar

An underrated actor, Prateik Babbar won hearts in Four More Shots, Please, and is back to the grind for Baweja Studio's next untitled project. Meanwhile, he also has Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, and season 2 of Hiccups & Hookups.

Vijay Varma

Another brilliant actor who has project releases in a row is Vijay Varma. Last seen in the futuristic show OK Computer, the actor is filming Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaydeep Ahlawat and has announced Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from these, he also has Darlings.

Pratik Gandhi

Currently riding high on the success of Modern Love: Mumbai, Pratik Gandhi has a packed slate for the year with multiple projects on the horizon. He has For Your Eyes Only, Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Dedh Bigha Zameen, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Phule.

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh, who was recently seen in Rocket Boys and Gangubai Kathiawadi, has hooked the entire nation with the announcement of Made In Heaven S2. Fans are dying to watch Adil Khanna's journey in the second part.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:29 AM IST