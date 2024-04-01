From ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ To ‘Missing Crown Prince’, 5 Unmissable Korean Dramas Releasing In April 2024

April brings an enticing range of Korean dramas with star-studded casts and interesting plotlines. |

The month of March saw some interesting dramas ruling K-drama fans’ streaming lists. ‘Wonderful World’, ‘Queen of Tears’, ‘The Midnight Studio’, second season of ‘The Escape of the Seven’ – won hearts with their captivating narratives and excellent performances from their lead cast.

As the vibrant spring season unfolds, April brings an enticing range of Korean dramas with star-studded casts and interesting plotlines. Here are five K-dramas that are set to grace our screens in April, promising an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, tears, and everything in between.

Parasyte: The Grey

Headlined by ‘Our Blooming Youth’ actor Jeon So-nee, this sci-fi horror drama is a live-action adaptation of the manga series Parasyte. The series shows strange parasitic creatures from space falling on Earth and using humans as hosts. The humans then start exhibiting bizarre behaviours, forming a community of these infected humans, and creating havoc on the non-infected humans. Jeong Su-in (So-nee) is a victim of the parasitic attack but the alien creature fails to completely own her. This forces So-nee to co-exist with the parasite. The government forms a team of cops to tackle the menace and enlist So-nee’s help due to her special condition. The series gives Resident Evil vibes and after the success of the popular Sweet Home series, it will be interesting to see how this one fairs.

Where to watch: Netflix

Missing Crown Prince

Fans are particularly excited about this historical K-drama, which stars K-pop boy band EXO member Suho and Hong Ye-ji in lead roles. Suho plays the Crown Prince Yi Geon, who is kidnapped by Choi Myung-yoon (Ye-ji), the woman who is fated to be his wife. The romantic suspense thriller sees the two strangers fall in love while being on the run to save their lives. Set in the Joseon dynasty, the period drama promises a visual, action-packed spectacle.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Lovely Runner

Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) is a diehard fan of K-pop idol Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). The paralysed Sol, who once aspired to become a film director, finds solace in Sun-jae's music. However, Sun-jae dies in an accident, leaving Sol heartbroken. Fate takes an unexpected turn when Sol awakens in a classroom, transported 15 years into the past, before the accidents that befell both her and Sun-jae. Viewing this as an opportunity, Sol pledges to alter the course of their destinies. ‘Lovely Runner’ is yet another addition to time travel K-dramas.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Chief Detective 1958

This mystery-thriller serves as a prequel to the 1971 K-drama ‘Chief Detective’. The events are set a decade before the original series with the narrative centering on Detective Park Young-han (Lee Je-hoon). Park, known for his expertise in catching petty thieves, joins hands with three colleagues. Together, they dismantle the injustices of corrupt authority through practicality, embodying a renaissance as detectives for the common people.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Blood Free

This sci-fi thriller is set in a dystopian future where humans no longer consume natural meat. Benefitting from the change is a biotechnology company called BF, which produces artificially manufactured meat. However, the CEO and founder of the company, Yoon Ja-yu (Han Hyo-joo) is met with resistance from her employees and the public. They become weary of her vision for the company. Amid the chaos, former soldier Woo Chae-woon (Ju Ji-hoon) is hired as Ja-yu’s bodyguard. The plot revolves around the two navigating personal and professional challenges while being caught in a web of moral dilemmas and deception.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar