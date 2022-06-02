From Kumar Sanu to Himesh Reshammiya and more, celebs mourn KK's demise

Pic: Instagram/kk_live_now

The sudden death of singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) has sent shockwaves across the Indian music industry. He was just 53 when he suffered from a heart attack on the night of May 31 right after a live performance in Kolkata. His colleagues and friends spoke to The Free Press Journal to express their grief and sorrow.

Kumar Sanu

“It is unbelievable that KK is not with us anymore. He was one of the best and most versatile singers of his time. He always had a smiling face, and his nature was also friendly. KK was so fit, and I just can’t understand why this happened. It is so unfortunate. He was a nice human being. He used to respect the elders. It is a huge loss to the music industry. I can’t believe that KK is not with us. May his soul rest in peace. It’s a piece of big shocking news.”

Himesh Reshammiya

“He was not only a great singer but a very warm hearted human being. He sang some of my very beautiful songs which are timeless. There was always a beautiful smile on his face. I just can’t get over the fact that he is not with us anymore. He was a true legend, and my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Kailash Kher

"Samay se bada koi balwan nahi hota. Parmatma se bada koi vidhaan nahin hota. My colleague and friend KK was not only a great singer but also a good human being. His death is shocking for the entire music and film fraternity. It is a tough time for all of us. My heartfelt condolences to his family. I am just speechless. It is painful that KK left us at this age and in such circumstances. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to his family to cope with the huge loss. My prayers are with them.”

Shilpa Rao

“KK was a very dedicated artist. He was also very close to his family. I was fortunate enough to perform with him when I was starting my career as a musician. It was also an absolute honour to sing Khuda jaane with him. KK was one of the most beautiful human beings in the music business, and I say this without a shadow of a doubt. Khuda jaane will be incomplete from today. I don’t know how his family will come to terms with the fact that KK is no more. It’s just a huge vacuum that has been created. Khuda jaane ye kyun hua hai!"

Tulsi Kumar

“KK was wonderful, not just as a professional but as an individual as well. I am still numb from the shock, and I cannot fathom how life can be so cruel to someone who was such a kind-hearted person. We have done shows and concerts together and have also recorded many songs. He was a dear friend. I remember once we were in Nagpur for a show, and we had this lovely conversation about music, wherein he gave me some tips from his own diary. It was such a candid and heartfelt conversation... I’ll cherish it all my life.”

Palak Muchhal

“The passing away of KK sir is a tragedy that I am not able to come to terms with. He has been an inspiration to many. He was my first co-singer as we sang Lapata from Ek Tha Tiger. I just can’t believe that he is no more with us. He was very motivating and encouraging and made the whole environment of the studio so positive. He was a true musician and artist who was away from parties and the limelight.”

Neha Bhasin

“I met him in 2017 during the album launch of a film for which both of us had recorded songs, and I can safely say that he is one of the greatest men I ever met in my life — humble, talented and beautiful inside out. I have been a big KK fan, and I am absolutely heartbroken. It was way too soon for him to go. His song Tu aashiqui hai changed my life. It gave me a glimpse of what Bollywood can look like for me, coming from a pop background. He too was a pop singer, and he has been an inspiration in more than one way for me.”

Mohammed Irfan

“I am extremely sad and numb. I was fortunate to have performed with KK sir in a couple of concerts. Also, we were together at the music launch of a film called Shab. I remember I was overjoyed to meet him and will never forget the warmth and love he reciprocated towards me. Every time I was asked who’s my favourite, I named KK sir. He has been an inspiration to me, and I’ve admired his work the most. I learnt a lot listening to his songs. He was blessed with a soulful voice, and listening to his songs fills up a major part of my childhood and growing years.”

Aaman Trikha

“To me, he was an epitome of humility, honesty, being grounded, simplicity, cool attitude and sheer professionalism. He gave it all to the audience every single time when he performed on stage. That smile of his used to brighten the gloomiest of ambiences. The news of him passing away has left me completely numb, devastated and speechless beyond imagination.”

Shruti Pathak

“This is a very heartbreaking moment and totally unexpected. Moreover, it is very unfair news. It is very disturbing that he has gone too soon. He was one of the nicest, most humble and level headed person I have met. The industry has definitely lost its finest gems. I will always cherish the work he has left behind.”

Papon

“It’s unbelievable that an artist as unique as KK is no more. His voice had an evergreen quality to it. He was a private person and a doting family man. He had clarity of thought, and his consistency as an artist was off the charts. Long back, for one of my first shows on a big stage, KK was slated to perform after me; he calmed my nerves and made me comfortable before I hit the stage. I’ll always remember that. I watched his performance after mine and witnessed why he was a genius and a legend. He was so comfortable on stage, and I try to imbibe his ease in owning the stage. His first album Pal is one of the first powerful indie albums. His voice will be sorely missed by all the present-day composers of Bollywood.”

Sreerama Chandra

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night after hearing the devastating news of KK. He has been one of my favourite singers all my life. I have grown up listening to his songs. He was the voice of love. It was a shocker to me that he is no more. I am glad that he was singing till his last breath.”

Madhushree Bhattacharya

“It’s really sad. Apart from being a good singer, KK was also a very good human being. Maybe that’s why he passed away gaate gaate, but he’s gone too soon. It’s a big loss for the music industry and all of us.”

Shannon K

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about KK sir. I grew up listening to his songs. He was an incredible singer and an inspiration to all the budding singers. My two favourite songs of his are Aankhon mein teri and Khuda jaane. We will surely miss him very much. Gone too soon.”

