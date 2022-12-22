From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more, THESE were the most unique on-screen pairings of 2022

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani | Pic: Instagram/kartikaaryan

In many ways Bollywood films underwent massive revamping this year. The biggest one was how many filmmakers cast actors in lead roles who were never cast before and their chemistry actually took everyone by surprise. The Free Press Journal picks our top favourites:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

For the longest time, fans had wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt on the big screen and finally, it happened this year. The two definitely didn’t disappoint their fans. The real-life couple were equally adorable on screen as they are in real life.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani worked for the first time together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With their comic timing and sparkling chemistry, they were a breath of fresh air.

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan – Sita Ramam

This year Mrunal Thakur gave some mega hits with actors she was paired opposite for the first time. In Sita Ramam, she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The duo looked not just great together but complemented each other with their acting skills.

Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari had very few scenes together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the duo managed to leave a mark on the audience. Their innocence and vulnerability gave the audience the feel of tender love.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi came together in Gehraiyaan. Their sizzling chemistry was the talk of the town for quite a while. The duo not only displayed oodles of passion but good acting chops as well.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda – Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are as different as chalk and cheese. However, when they were cast opposite each other in Liger, their chemistry created sweet cinematic magic. Even though the movie was not a huge success, the casting turned out to be a hit.