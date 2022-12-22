e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFrom Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more, THESE were the most unique on-screen pairings of 2022

From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more, THESE were the most unique on-screen pairings of 2022

These on-screen jodis were a surprise package in 2022 films

CJ DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani | Pic: Instagram/kartikaaryan
Follow us on

In many ways Bollywood films underwent massive revamping this year. The biggest one was how many filmmakers cast actors in lead roles who were never cast before and their chemistry actually took everyone by surprise. The Free Press Journal picks our top favourites:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

For the longest time, fans had wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt on the big screen and finally, it happened this year. The two definitely didn’t disappoint their fans. The real-life couple were equally adorable on screen as they are in real life. 

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani worked for the first time together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With their comic timing and sparkling chemistry, they were a breath of fresh air.

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan – Sita Ramam 

This year Mrunal Thakur gave some mega hits with actors she was paired opposite for the first time. In Sita Ramam, she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The duo looked not just great together but complemented each other with their acting skills. 

Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari – Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari had very few scenes together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the duo managed to leave a mark on the audience. Their innocence and vulnerability gave the audience the feel of tender love. 

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gehraiyaan 

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi came together in Gehraiyaan. Their sizzling chemistry was the talk of the town for quite a while. The duo not only displayed oodles of passion but good acting chops as well.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda – Liger 

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are as different as chalk and cheese. However, when they were cast opposite each other in Liger, their chemistry created sweet cinematic magic. Even though the movie was not a huge success, the casting turned out to be a hit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Urfi Javed gives befitting reply after Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki asks Dubai Police to...

Urfi Javed gives befitting reply after Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki asks Dubai Police to...

From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more, THESE were the most unique...

From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more, THESE were the most unique...

Hussain Dalal shares, 'I controlled my writer’s instinct for Salesman of the Year'

Hussain Dalal shares, 'I controlled my writer’s instinct for Salesman of the Year'

Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi says, 'People still remember me as Aniket in Piku, irrespective of it...

Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi says, 'People still remember me as Aniket in Piku, irrespective of it...

Shah Rukh Khan was 'shy' to show his six-pack abs, reveals Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer Bosco...

Shah Rukh Khan was 'shy' to show his six-pack abs, reveals Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer Bosco...