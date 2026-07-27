From Iron Man To Money Heist: How Gen Z Turned Protests Into A Pop Culture Spectacle |

One look at the recent Gen Z protests across India and apart from their peaceful resilience and strength what stood out was how they used memes to convey their message. While some dressed up as movie characters, others used memes and many posted videos merged with popular memes clips. They not only put across their point, but had everyone amused too.

Iconic superheroes save the day

Iron Man, Spider Man, Batman, Superman and other super heroes made sure their presence was felt in a big way. From striking various poses of the superheroes to giving interviews to various media channels and serving water to their fellow protestors, they did it all. One protestor even took inspiration from Aamir Khan’s PK (2014). He was seen donning a yellow helmet just like the superstar did in the film.

Bollywood songs

At Jantar Mantar, one could hear Bollywood bangers like Kehte hai humko pyar se Indiawaale, Chak de India, Give me some sunshine, Sadda haq, Bhaag DK Bose, Sabse aage honge Hindustaani, Ye tune kya kiya, Aaj blue hai paani paani. A bunch of guys turned viral for creating a reel with the remix of Aaj ruswa teri galiyon mein mohabbat hogi. It seems like the songs boosted the morale of our young minds and kept them from feeling bored.

TV & OTT shows

A popular video is one where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is seen performing routine activities at the protest site and a Bigg Boss narrator says, “Subhah 8 baje”, “Subhah 10 baje” etc. There was a group that dressed up as the chors of popular web series Money Heist (2017). Their placards read “Exam Heist” among other phrases.

Real Indian heroes

They even dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar to remind the political netas in power of who the real legends were who fought for our freedom decades ago. All in all, the protests highlighted the power of using creativity, cinema and entertainment in an epic way. The memes may be funny, but they point towards the pain and frustration of students across India, who work so hard to become something. They are much more than memes. They are the future of this country. They proved that jokes can be used to drive home a serious point and the result is there for everyone to see.