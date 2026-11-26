From Honey Ryder To Xenia Onatopp: Looking Back At Iconic Bond Girls | File Pic

A few days ago, Léa Seydoux, the gorgeous French actress, who played Madeleine Swann in Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021), was asked about who according to her would be the next Bond girl. Pat came the reply, “I don’t really care. I don’t really care, guys. How can you?”

Well, we actually do because the shoes to fill are rather iconic and seductive and alluring. With names like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy doing the rounds of MGM at the moment, we are all waiting and wondering who amongst these will seduce Robert Pattison!

Until then, here are actresses who nailed the role and made sure they were not merely eye candy but also steered the heart and loins of 007.

Ursula Andress in Dr. No (1962)

When Honey Ryder emerged from the ocean in a cream bikini holding two seashells, it was the birth of the quintessential Bond Girl. Even though Ursula Andress was technically not the first Bond girl, unfortunately she stole Eunice Gayson’s (who played Sylvia Trench) thunder. Ursula set such a gold standard, that every other actress who was cast in a James Bond film was inevitably compared to her!

Famke Janssen in GoldenEye (1995)

Talk about killer instinct and this one takes the cake. Famke played ruthless assassin Xenia Onatopp, a fighter pilot, who crushes her enemies with her thighs to get sexual satisfaction. She ultimately gets killed by Bond after ambushing him by rappelling from a helicopter. Even then she tries her signature move only to be met with a brutal end.

Michelle Yeoh in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Wai Lin is a Chinese spy who beats her opponents to a pulp. Who can forget that iconic bike ride scene where she and Bond are handcuffed and she co-rides the bike with him! Michelle absolutely nailed it and perhaps was one of the finest when it came to onscreen stunts.

Kim Basinger in Never Say Never Again

Domino Petachi is the mistress of villain Maximillian Largo and sister of Jack Petachi. She teams up with Bond and eventually kills Largo to avenge her brother's murder. Many consider Kim as the most underrated heroine in the spy series. We believe she did justice considering this was one of her first major film roles.

The only woman Bond married

There have been only two films in which James Bond falls in love. The first was On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), in which Countess Tracy di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg) marries Bond. However, tragedy strikes as she is shot fatally and dies.

The one who stole his heart

He falls for Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) in Casino Royale (2006). Bond confesses his love to her and resigns from MI6 so that they can live happily ever after. He later learns that she had been a double agent working for his enemies. Tragically, despite her actually developing real feelings for him, she meets her end by drowning in a building under renovation in Venice.

SPECIAL MENTION:

Adele’s voice in Skyfall

When one thinks of James Bond’s women, often the qualities of seduction, bedazzling beauty and irresistible charm that matches the MI6 agent comes to mind. Before Adele, many singers like Madonna etc sang OSTs, but it was her majestic vocals for Skyfall that truly embodied the spirit of a Bond girl.

HIGHLIGHT:

Some honorary mentions are essential, not only due to their portrayal, but the quirky names their characters had. To name a few- Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger (1964), Jane Seymour as Solitaire in Live and Let Die (1973) and Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) Moonraker (1979).