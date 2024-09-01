From Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 toThe Judge from Hell, 5 must-watch K-dramas and movies releasing in September 2024

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 | Pic: Netflix

August was an exciting month for K-drama fans. Series like Pachinko season 2, Romance is in the House, Love Next Door, The Frog, and several other K-dramas exceeding expectations. September too has raised the bar with K-dramas like Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 finally streaming. Here’s a look at other exciting K-dramas and movies releasing in September in India.

Seoul Busters – September 11

Dongbang Yoo-bin is a highly-respected detective, who leads the homicide squad of Songwon Police Station. He rejects a lucrative promotion that would take him overseas and instead decides to lead the station’s lowest ranking homicide squad. Under his guidance and leadership, the team tackles new cases and finds motivation and confidence. The K-drama is a blend of comedy and crime, with a fun set of characters solving complicated cases, while trying to salvage their sinking reputation.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Officer Black Belt – September 13

After last year’s apocalyptic K-drama Black Knight, Kim Woo-bin is back with an action-comedy movie. He plays Lee Jung-do, a kind-hearted martial arts expert who helps people in need. Starring alongside Woo-bin is Kim Sung-kyun as Kim Seon-min, a probation officer. Jung-do works as a martial arts officer, keeping an eye on offenders with electronic anklets to prevent crimes. Their seemingly peaceful daily routine is disrupted when a notorious criminal Kang Ki-jung (Lee Hyun-geol) is released from prison after 20 years. Rather than wait for him to cause trouble, Jung-do offers to tail him 24x7. Now, what challenges the arrival of Ki-jung brings in their lives and whether or not it affects their camaraderie will form the crux of the movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Judge from Hell – September 21

Kang Bit-na (Park Shin-hye) is a feisty judge infamous for his lack of empathy towards victims and judgements on crimes. However, in reality, she is possessed by a demon sent to Earth to send 10 criminals back to hell. While executing her duty as a judge, she crosses paths with the dedicated detective Han Da-on (Kim Jae-young). Bit-na’s mission takes a complicated turn when she starts falling for Da-on, who harbours a dark secret which will destroy their lives and the worlds they live in. However, the interesting part is Shin-hye playing a mythical being and a demon at that! Though she isn’t new to the fantasy genre, she hasn’t dabbled in the ‘mythical being-human love story’ trope.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 – September 27

The much-awaited second season of Gyeongseong Creature is finally releasing and I can’t hold my excitement! The first season was set in 1945 during the Japanese Occupation of Korea. The new season unfolds in modern day Korea in 2024. The epilogue of the first season introduced us to Ho-jae (Park Seo-joon), look-alike of Jang Tae-sang. And, we also saw Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) being resurrected at the end. Now, decades later they cross paths again. What is interesting is if Ho-jae and Tae-sang are the same person and whether he was also affected by the biological experiments conducted by the Japanese just like Chae-ok. The two take on a new villain while discovering their own trueself. The trailer promises action-packed fun offering binge-worthy content.

Where to watch: Netflix

To My Haeri – September 23

In the past few years, there have been quite a few K-dramas focussing on mental health. Earlier this year we had Doctor Slump that highlighted depression, Extraordinary Attorney Woo spoke about autism, and there are plenty others. This K-drama spotlights Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and from the trailer, it seems to take a more serious approach compared to the light-hearted ones like Kill Me, Heal Me and Hyde, Jekyll, Me. To My Heari stars Shin Hye-sun as Joo Eun-ho, struggling to make it big as an announcer. To a tragedy, she develops an alter ego – Hye-ri. While she goes about her life, she meets her ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun-oh (Lee Jin-wook), a successful announcer. As the two work together, they become each other’s healing, learning to overcome personal traumas. But, what happens when Hyon-oh learns about Eun-ho’s secret? Well, we’ll have to find out.

Where to watch: TBA