From Diljit Dosanjh & Vedang Raina In Main Vaapas Aaunga To Alia Bhatt In Udta Punjab: Actors Who Sang For The Films They Starred In | file pic

From delivering memorable performances on screen to surprising audiences with their vocals, several actors have gone beyond acting to sing for their own films. There’s always something special about actors lending their own voices to their characters, it makes the emotions feel more raw, personal, and authentic. Over the years, many stars have stepped behind the microphone for their films, and many of those songs ended up becoming fan favourites. From Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga to Alia Bhatt in Highway, here’s a look at actors who lent their voices to their films.







Diljit Dosanjh & Vedang Raina - Main Vaapas Aaunga





One of the newest additions to this list is Main Vaapas Aaunga, where both Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina have lent their voices to the film’s soundtrack with Kya Kamaal Hai and Maskara, respectively. Diljit has comfortably balanced music and films for years now, while Vedang too has been earning attention for his musical side alongside acting. Their voices bring a certain freshness to the film’s music and help it feel more connected to the story and characters.



Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila





In Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit wasn't just playing the legendary Punjabi singer on screen, he also lent his voice to several of Chamkila’s iconic songs in the film. Tracks like “Baapu Saada Gum Ho Gaya,” “Mera Jee Karde,” and others helped bring Chamkila’s world alive for audiences. Because Diljit was performing the songs himself, the film felt more authentic and immersive. Whether it was the high-energy stage performances or the quieter emotional moments, his voice played an important role in making the character feel believable throughout.



Alia Bhatt - Udta Punjab, Highway





Alia Bhatt surprised audiences when she sang “Ek Kudi” for Udta Punjab and “Sooha Saaha” for Highway. The songs had a soft and almost haunting feel that beautifully matched the emotional tone of the films. What made the tracks stand out was their simplicity. Alia’s voice did not sound overly polished, and that actually worked in favour of the songs, making them feel more honest, emotional, and impactful.



Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy





For Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh recorded several rap tracks himself, including the hugely popular “Apna Time Aayega.” The rawness in his voice added to Murad’s journey and made the songs feel more believable on screen. The tracks connected strongly with audiences because they carried the same hunger and ambition that defined the character throughout the film.



Salman Khan - Sultan



Salman Khan | File Photo



Salman Khan also lent his voice to Sultan with his version of “Jag Ghoomeya.” While the original version became extremely popular, fans also enjoyed hearing Salman sing the romantic track himself. It gave the song a more personal touch and helped strengthen the emotional connection between the character and the music.



Ayushmann Khurrana - Vicky Donor





Few actor-sung Bollywood songs have had the kind of impact “Pani Da Rang” did after Vicky Donor released. Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana himself, the track instantly clicked with listeners because of its warmth and simplicity. Even years later, it remains one of the most loved songs sung by an actor and continues to be closely associated with Ayushmann’s journey in Bollywood.



Whether it’s a romantic track, a rap anthem, or a soft emotional melody, there’s always something memorable about hearing actors sing for the characters they play. It adds an extra layer to the performance and often makes the songs stay with audiences for longer. From Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Pani Da Rang” in Vicky Donar to Vedang Raina's "Maskara" in Main Vaapas Aaunga, these tracks continue to show how music and storytelling can come together in a special way.