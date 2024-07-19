FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Bhanu Athaiya To Anasuya Sengupta, Indian Women Redefine Global Cinema

Bhanu Athaiya & Anasuya Sengupta |

When costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar, on accepting the honour for the film Gandhi, she said, “Thank you Academy and thank you Sir Richard Attenborough for focusing world’s attention on India.” It was 1983 and the final throes of the 20th Century. Athaiya said what everyone was thinking — India in focus on cinema’s world stage.

Forty-one years later in 2024, Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian woman to win Best Actor Award at Cannes for The Shameless. She declared, “More female gaze is the way forward, browner the better!” A 21st Century take on the same sentiment — India in focus on cinema’s world stage.