From Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh, THESE are Bollywood's best director-actor duos

Bollywood films have been known for famous onscreen pairings, but did you know that offscreen is where the real magic happens between friends. The Free Press Journal handpicks the best actor-director buddies that have not only collaborated on multiple films but are always there for each other no matter what.

Faruk Kabir and Vidyut Jammwal

Loading View on Instagram

They collaborated for Khuda Haafiz in 2020, and now the two are back with Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. The film will witness the return of Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer Oberoi and will take the story forward in its sequel.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The combo of these two friends is a sure shot hit machine. With super successful franchises (read Rs. 100 crore club) like Golmaal and Singham, they are Bollywood’s blockbuster buddies.

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Brahmastra, is Ayan Mukerji’s third film with Ranbir Kapoor. Both their previous collaborations, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, were mega successes.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh

Loading View on Instagram

Bollywood’s most iconic films in the past few years have been Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh are easily the most magical director-actor jodi.

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

After the massive success of Raanjhanaa, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush joined forces for an unconventional love story titled Atrangi Re. Social media is abuzz with rumours that these two might soon get crackling for a new venture.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:30 AM IST