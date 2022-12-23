From Anees Bazmee to Jasmeet K Reen, R Madhavan and more, THESE are the top five directors of 2022

(l-r) Anees Bazmee, Jasmeet K Reen, R Madhavan | Pic: Instagram/aneesbazmee / Pic: Instagram/jasmeet_k_reen / Pic: Instagram/actormaddy

Hindi films have evolved over the years massively. However, 2022 will remain the year where the audience got to see exceptional directorial skills in movies and web series. The Free Press Journal highlights five such mavericks.

Sudhir Mishra

This veteran has a gift of out-of-the-box ideas. His remake of the internationally acclaimed web series Fauda is Tanaav. He was hailed for brilliantly portraying the series and keeping the key focus on human aspects of the characters.

Anees Bazmee

While B-town was going through one of its biggest lull phases this year, Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 struck gold at the box-office. The audience lapped up the film and everyone was especially impressed with the stunning climax sequence.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan made his directorial debut with a subject even many seasoned directors hadn’t dared to attempt. He made an excellent biopic called Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, inspired by the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who worked with ISRO and was accused of espionage but was later exonerated.

Jasmeet K Reen

There was another directorial debut that was a pleasant surprise. Jasmeet K Reen created an intriguing web of lies and mind-blowing suspense in the Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma-starrer Darlings.

Abhishek Sharma

Right from his first venture Tere Bin Laden (2010), Abhishek Sharma has carved a niche for himself. The director cast Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist in Ram Setu. The film boasted of stellar VFX effects and a unique storyline.