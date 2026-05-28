 'Friendship With Salman Grew Stronger': Anil Kapoor Revisits Biwi No 1 As David Dhawan's Film Turns 27
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'Friendship With Salman Grew Stronger': Anil Kapoor Revisits Biwi No 1 As David Dhawan's Film Turns 27

On Thursday, Anil Kapoor shared a tweet about David Dhawan's Biwi No 1 as the film turned 27. He tweeted that during the shooting of the movie, his friendship with Salman Khan grew stronger.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
'Friendship With Salman Grew Stronger': Anil Kapoor Revisits Biwi No 1 As David Dhawan's Film Turns 27
Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan In Biwi No 1 | X (Twitter)

David Dhawan's Biwi No. 1 completed 27 years of its release on Thursday. Actor Anil Kapoor, who played a supporting but very pivotal role in the movie, took to X to revisit the film, and he shared some interesting anecdotes about Biwi No. 1.

He tweeted, "Some films feel special, even as you’re making them. Biwi No. 1 was truly one such film. A role that was originally portrayed by Kamal Haasan, it gave me a season full of awards, a friendship with Salman that only grew stronger, and Tabu! Two films together, two blockbusters, both still living rent-free in people’s hearts even after 27 years... That's pretty precious in my books! (sic)."

He also revealed that the song Hai Hai Michi was created during a flight. The actor further wrote, "And then there was Sukhwinder Singh, who created Hai Hai Mirchi spontaneously during a flight. That’s the kind of magic this film was made of (sic)."

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