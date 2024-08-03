Friendship Day 2024: 11 Celebrities Tell Us Their Personal Stories |

On the occasion of Friendship Day, The Free Press Journal spoke to several celebrities, asking them, “What does Friendship Day mean to you?” and “What is your earliest memory of your first Friendship Day?” The responses were diverse and heartfelt, reflecting the significance of friendship in their lives. Some shared personal anecdotes about their closest friends, while others highlighted the importance of maintaining strong, supportive relationships in the fast-paced world of entertainment.

Rohit Purohit |

Rohit Purohit: Friendship Day isn’t just a date on the calendar for me; it’s a chance to celebrate those who make life brighter and more meaningful. Sheena, my best friend and partner in crime, always takes the initiative to make it special. My earliest memory of celebrating Friendship Day with her is a perfect example—we didn’t need grand plans. It was all about the little moments we shared, laughing at our own jokes and being each other’s rock. To me, it’s those simple, joyful moments that remind us we’re never alone.

Sudhanshu Pandey |

Sudhanshu Pandey: When I was very small, there was no concept of Friendship Day. For us, every day was Friendship Day, and we were with friends every day. We used to have so much fun all the time.

Adaa Khan |

Adaa Khan: Friendship Day is just another day to remind yourself of your friends. I believe that friendship is not just a matter of a day but is a long-term commitment. Friendship means sharing your life and being available in both good and bad times. One of my closest friends from the industry is Shashank Vyas. I remember meeting him when he was doing Balika Vadhu. He is a very down-to-earth person, and one can trust him easily. We connected effortlessly, and we are still friends. We don't meet too often, but we are always in touch.

Shubhangi Atre |

Shubhangi Atre: You don’t just need one day to celebrate friendship; it’s a forever thing. School friends and college friends are different, and many are settled in different parts of the world, so practically, it’s not always possible to stay in touch. I became a mother at an early age. My daughter is 18, and she is my best friend. I love spending quality time with her. She’s there for me, and vice versa. It’s very important to have people with whom you can have a conversation and talk about joy and sorrow. In the industry, it is very difficult to build relationships and friendships, as everyone has their set of priorities.

Mahhi Vij |

Mahhi Vij: Actually, friends are your therapists. Friends who have been with you for a long time know you so well. They know everything about you, including your mood swings, your lifestyle, what time you sleep, and even the smallest changes in your life. So I think friends play a very important role in your life.

Zareen Khan |

Zareen Khan: As a kid, it was a day that really got me excited, everyone was excitee as yo who would have the maximum amount of bands. But I think as adults, the meaning of friendship day changes. Because I think if you have really good friends whom you can count on, then every day is friendship day. For me, every day is friendship day because I am really blessed with really good friends who've been by my side through thick and thin. And though I have very few friends who i can literally count on my fingers, but they have known me since when I was a teenager, and they're still a part of my life. And no, they're not filmy friends.

Shiv Thakare |

Shiv Thakare: I believe your friend is someone who doesn’t bother about your religion or caste or status and that person just bonds with you organically. He or she should comfort and motivate you at tough times. My friends are just like that. They feel proud to see me on screen but they don’t care about my fame. They don’t even take pictures with me. Even today when I meet my friends, we pull each other’s leg and have a lot of fun like we used to have during school days.

Manisha Rani |

Manisha Rani: Friendship Day is a celebration of those who have seen us at our best and our worst, who have laughed with us, cried with us, and stood by us through every twist and turn of life.Friendship Day always brings back fond memories from school days. We used to make colorful cards for each other, tie friendship bands, and write our names on each other's wrists. Those simple gestures meant so much and created a sense of belonging and joy. Miss those carefree times and the special bonds we shared.

Avika Gor |

Avika Gor: It means absolute fun. Making sure that people around you, your friends, know how much they mean to you, expressing those feelings and just having fun. And about the earliest memory, I vaguely remember having my school dress and also my arms filled with names written on them with markers.

Vardhaan Puri |

Vardhaan Puri: Friendship Day is the best excuse you’ll ever get to tell your friends how much you love and value them. I do enjoy spending time with my special ones on this day. My earliest memories of friendship day would be surprising all my close friends at school, my theatre rehearsals and my tennis class with chocolates and then tying them friendship bands, followed by delicious dosas opposite Mithibai College in Mumbai. I really miss those times.

Vicky Jain |

Vicky Jain: Friendship Day is a celebration of the bonds we share with our friends, those special people who bring joy, support, and understanding into our lives. My earliest memory of Friendship Day goes back to my school days. I remember exchanging handmade friendship bands with my classmates, writing little notes, and feeling a sense of excitement as we celebrated our friendships. It would be a day filled with laughter, fun activities, and a deeper appreciation for the friends who made those days memorable.

Deepika Singh |

Deepika Singh: Right from the beginning, my friends have been books. I used to read a lot of books, as I couldn't get the opportunity to make too many friends because I changed multiple schools. However, we used to live in a joint family, and most of my time used to be spent with them.