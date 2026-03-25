'FraudCasting & Clout Chasing': Comedian Kunal Kamra Schools Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps For 'Milking' India's Got Latent Incident

Comedian Kunal Kamra takes a hit at Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps |

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently took a swipe at Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, calling him "stupid" and accusing him of "pretending to be the nice guy." Kunal wrote a lengthy note on one of Ranveer’s posts, recalling how BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show were shaken by the Latent incident. Bashing Ranveer, Kunal tweeted, "You’re a contraceptive for creativity."

As Ranveer spoke about the blow he had to endure because of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Kunal Kamra hit back with a lengthy tweet. Replying to Ranveer’s post, Kamra wrote, "30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent." Calling Ranveer "stupid," he added that he and other comedians had to take a hit because of his recklessness. Kamra went on, "The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult."

30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent.

The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 25, 2026

Kamra further called out Ranveer for not understanding that side of the story, saying, "Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed." Labeling him a "contraceptive for creativity," Kamra urged Ranveer to stop milking this one event and focus on what he supposedly does best. According to Kamra, that “best” is being a "hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing."

It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were.



And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.



When the team looked to me for next steps, I found myself going back to Sant Kabir’s doha:



धीरे-धीरे रे मना, धीरे सब कुछ होय,

माली… — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) March 25, 2026

Kamra's reply came after Allahbadia posted, "It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken." Further in his post, he remembered Sant Kabir's doha that talks about growth taking time and so does rebuilding.

The Latent incident took place in early 2025 when comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent faced controversy over a remark made by Ranveer. The comment sparked outrage, leading to FIRs and summons from authorities, including the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Several artists associated with the show, including Kamra, were questioned, and the show was taken down from YouTube.