FPJ Interview: Lata Mangeshkar talks about Shah Rukh Khan, ‘personal friend’ Aamir Khan, others

In this excerpt from ‘Lata Mangeshkar ... in her own voice’ by Nasreen Munni Kabir, which IANS published with the permission of the publisher, Niyogi Books, Lata Mangeshkar talks about Shah Rukh, ‘personal friend’ Aamir Khan, and others.

Nasreen Munni Kabir: Shah Rukh Khan said his one regret was you could never sing for him!

What about the generation after Meena Kumari?

Lata Mangeshkar: The names that come to mind now are Waheedaji, Nimmiji, Nanda, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore, Sairaji,Mala Sinha and Hema Malini. They have mimed songs correctly. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction to see the variations and expressions I have tried to give the song work on the screen.

I liked Jaya Bachchan's performance in Guddi very much. I thought she mimed the song Baahon mein chale aaoin Anamika so well.There is a difficult song in Lekin: Suniyoji araj hamari, and Dimple's lip movement is flawless. Of today's generation, I like Kajol, and Rani, especially in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.

Another talented actress is Karisma Kapoor.

NMK: You have sung for three generations of the same family: Shobhana Samarth, her daughters,Nutanand Tanuja, and then Tanuja's daughter, Kajol. Did you share a close personal relationship with any actress?

LM: I can't say I was close to many. I felt close to Nargisji and Meena Kumariji. We got on well and I liked the kind of people they were.

They had a lovely, charming way of speaking. The way they dressed was lovely too -- with their beautiful ghagras and sarees. I often visited Nargisji's house. She lived in a very gracious way. Meena Kumariji had a tragic life in many ways,but when you met her, you couldn't tell she was unhappy. Nargisji and Meena Kumariji were special people.

I am also very fond of Nimmiji, Sulochana, Waheeda Rehman and Rekha.

NMK: Did any of the actresses insist you sing for them?

LM: Madhubala was the first who said I must sing all her songs -- she even had it written into her contract. I always thought that Madhubala was influenced by Marilyn Monroe. I later heard other actresses wanted me to sing for them.Male actors often insisted on the same playback artiste.

Raj Kapoor wanted Mukesh bhaiya, Dilip Kumar chose Rafi sahib and Dev Anand preferred Kishore Kumar. People came to identify a singing voice with a star.

To some extent Mukesh bhaiya's voice matched Raj Kapoor's speaking voice. So it was a good fit.And Rafi sahib's voice suited Dilip Kumar.

NMK: I heard a rumour that you are a wonderful mimic.

LM: Laughs] Even as a child I enjoyed imitating singers and actresses of the '30s and '40s.

The first person I mimicked was my father. I was performing at a classical musical programme in Poona, and told him matter-of-factly: ‘Today, I'll sit like you and sing like you’.I went onto the stage and did just that.Imitating his gestures too. A friend of my father's said: ‘Baap ser to beta sava ser’. Baba said nothing. He just laughed. Everyone in the Mangeshkar family impersonates rather well. People often ask me: ‘When you sing for Sairaji,how do you manage to sound like her?’ I don't actually change my voice,but when I sing for Saira Banu or any other star, I think to myself: ‘If I sing like this,it will look right for her’. So, I add some touch to reflect her personality.

NMK: Ultimately when the song is picturised, it acquires a life of its own and depends on so many factors.

Which film directors for you have a good understanding of music and how the song can work on screen?

LM: Guru Dutt and Vijay Anand were the best. Although I did not sing many songs for Guru Dutt, I sang a few songs in his film Jaal and Badle badle mere sarkaar in Chaudhvin ka Chand -- the film was produced under his own banner. But I really liked the way he visualised songs. He gave importance and weight to every song line. He was careful about camera angles and how the actor should mime the song to make it work. He performed Aji dil par hua aisa jaadoo in Mr & Mrs 55 so well. He was so natural. I'll never forget it.

He performed Aji dil par hua aisa jaadoo in Mr & Mrs 55 so well.He was so natural. I'll never forget it. Guru Dutt was an intelligent and quiet man. During the recording sessions, he'd sometimes explain the way he intended to film the song.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:34 AM IST