Ashoke Pandit warns of industry non-cooperation against Netflix over its upcoming Pakistani series | File Photo

The controversy surrounding Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has intensified after filmmaker and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit warned of industry-wide non-cooperation against the streaming giant if the Centre fails to intervene or Netflix refuses to address the industry’s objections.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Pandit questioned the screening of Pakistani content in India and alleged that several Pakistani actors associated with the series had mocked Indian security forces during Operation Sindoor.

Ashoke Pandit Warns Of Non-Cooperation Against Netflix

Pandit said the federation could initiate action against Netflix, potentially affecting its productions across the country.

“If at all the government doesn’t react or Netflix doesn’t listen to us, then in our next step, the Federation will take a call and ensure non-cooperation against Netflix,” Pandit told FPJ.

He added that shootings for Netflix productions across India would not be allowed if the proposed non-cooperation was implemented, with film industry technicians and workers refusing to work with the platform.

Pandit also argued that Netflix, which generates revenue in India, must understand the country’s sentiments and sensitivities.

Pandit Questions Centre’s Inaction

The filmmaker questioned why film industry associations had to repeatedly approach the government over Pakistani content. He said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office should have taken cognisance of the matter.

Responding to arguments that Pakistani entertainment should be permitted if cricketing engagements between India and Pakistan continue, Pandit maintained that he opposed such sporting engagements as well.

AICWA Writes To PM Modi Seeking Ban

Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo and demanding permanent legislation prohibiting Pakistani entertainment content across Indian television, cinema and OTT platforms.

The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir, among others. AICWA has alleged that several Pakistani artists made anti-India remarks during heightened bilateral tensions.

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Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey has also backed AICWA’s demand, calling for a complete boycott of Pakistan.

The series is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026, and is listed on Netflix India. However, Netflix has yet to officially confirm its availability for Indian subscribers.

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