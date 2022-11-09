Four More Shots Please! actress Sayani Gupta reveals, 'We all want Jeh, Prateik Babbar’s character in our lives'

Sayani Gupta | Pic: Instagram/sayanigupta

Sayani Gupta is currently seen in Four More Shots Please! Season 3. The popular web series premiered on Prime Video on October 21. Directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, it also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Prateik Babbar. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be a part of a legacy that continues with the third season?

It obviously feels so good but we never knew that the show would do this well and that it will become a craze rather than just a good show on an Indian OTT platform. At times, we don’t know how much love people give us. As an actor, I can’t really predict or expect these things since it doesn’t happen all the time.

Go on…

Sometimes, you make a really good show but it kind of fizzles for other reasons. Four More Shots Please! has become an iconic show and I am not saying this from a pompous place at all. It feels amazing when people come to me and appreciate me and the show. I was in a busy market street in Cairo and people from the Middle Eastern part came to me and complimented me. It is really cool. We as a team are really grateful for it.

Your character Damini Rizvi Roy gets paired with hot men in every season. Your thoughts?

I never thought this way but I feel they are lucky to have me alongside them (laughs). Dee is lucky to have Jeh (Prateik’s character) since he has been there for her. A lot of people and fans of the show post on social media that they would love to have someone like Jeh in their lives but it is difficult to find someone like him. In a way, we all are looking for a Jeh basically.

Your camaraderie with your other three co-stars — Maanvi, Kirti and Bani is the highlight of the show. How has it grown over these seasons?

Our friendships and relationships have gone through various beats over these years. Since we all had spent so much time together, we really have a strong and special bond with each other. In fact, two days back, I woke up in the morning and I was really missing my girls and someone messaged the same on our group. We all have unsaid affection for each other.

Could you elaborate more on your bond with them?

We recently spent so much time during the promotions and stuff. We laugh and joke around for hours. Whenever we even meet off work too, it is super fun.

Can we expect season four anytime soon?

We all want season four, but no one knows when the makers are planning for it. Four More Shots Please! is the kind of show that needs many more seasons.