'Found My Cupcake': Dhvani Bhanushali Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Yash Bhanushali, Shares Romantic Proposal Photos

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is engaged! She said yes to her boyfriend Yash Bhanushali and announced the happy news on social media on Friday (November 13). She also gave fans a glimpse of the romantic proposal by sharing a series of pictures with her fiancé.

In one of the photographs, Dhvani is seen hugging Yash while flaunting her engagement ring. Another picture captures Yash kissing the singer, making the announcement even more special. The couple looked happy as they celebrated the new beginning in their relationship.

Sharing the pictures, Dhvani affectionately referred to Yash as her "cupcake for life" and revealed that she had said yes. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Found me my cupcake for life 🙈💗Said yessss."

Soon after the announcement, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Several social media users also wished the couple happiness as they embark on this new chapter together.

Who is Yash Bhanushali?

Yash Bhanushali is known in entrepreneurial and creative circles. He is the founder of Orangutan, an esports and talent management organisation, and is also a photographer.

The couple often shares photos and videos together.

Dhvani Bhanushali's Popular Songs

Dhvani Bhanushali has established herself as one of the popular voices in the Indian music industry, with several hit songs to her credit. She shot to fame with Vaaste, which became a chartbuster.

She has also delivered popular tracks such as Leja Re, Ishare Tere, Nayan and Psycho Saiyaan. Known for her melodious voice and youthful appeal, Dhvani has built a strong following among music lovers.