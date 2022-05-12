'Fortunately, I don’t do acting for money,' shares Modern Love: Mumbai actor Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh will soon be seen alongside Arshad Warsi in Modern Love: Mumbai. Helmed by Nupur Asthana, it will premiere on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What, according to you, is modern love being a woman?

It is more practical now. Sadly, modern love is only about convenience. Even if you want to, you need time today to put in the effort to love someone. Lives have become so busy these days, and everyone is struggling with their own issues. It is more about living than loving.

What keeps you so private as an actor and away from the big screen?

This is the question which has been asked so often. It is not that I am so choosy about projects and scripts, but I have to enjoy what I am doing. Also, I can choose from what I am offered too. Fortunately, I don’t do acting for money but do it for the love of the craft. It has nothing to do with the medium. Like how I chose Bob Biswas and now Modern Love: Mumbai, both are digital releases. I am glad that interesting stuff is being made on OTT now.

You and Arshad make a very unique pairing in Modern Love: Mumbai. Your thoughts?

Yeah, Arshad brought in a comic streak to the heavy narrative in our chapter Cutting Chai. Our story is about the complexities between a couple after years of marriage. He used to tell me that he is very massy and I am very classy and suave. I feel that combination worked for the show.

Since OTT is breaking stereotypes, what kind of work are you scouting?

There’s a very interesting web series I am going to do next. It is not a typical commercial storyline. It would be my first full-fledged web series, so I am looking forward to that.

What is your take on a 10-hour digital narrative? Has it become too exhausting for an actor?

It is nice how an OTT narrative is so detailed. I believe people in theatres forget at times, but on OTT, it is impossible for them to skip minute things. They can pause, rewind and forward, sitting on their couches. I feel writing has to be good to be able to hold the audience after each episode. I won’t say it's exhausting, but it should be interesting enough for me to give so much time to a show.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:08 AM IST