Forget Kangana, meet Adhyayan Suman's stunning new girlfriend Maera

Shekhar Suman’s actor-son Adhyayan Suman has been away from films for a large chunk of time. Things got worse after Bollywood's loose cannon Kangana Ranaut's relationship with him fell apart, until his father quoted the incident of how his son was harassed by the actress during the spur of Me Too movement in Bollywood.

However, it seems like Adhyayan has moved on in life and has even found love. His lady love is Maera Mishra, an MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant, who is creating buzz on Instagram with her tantalising pictures.