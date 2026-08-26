'Forever Grateful': Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To Kuku Kohli, Filmmaker Who Launched His Bollywood Career With Phool Aur Kaante |

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday paid tribute to late filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who launched his Bollywood career with the 1991 film "Phool Aur Kaante", saying the director changed the course of his life forever.

Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 77.

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"Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti," Devgn wrote on Instagram.

Kohli worked under legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and other directors before making his directorial debut with "Phool Aur Kaante".

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"Phool Aur Kaante" established Devgn as an action star. In the movie, the actor had made an entry by performing a split between two moving motorcycles.

The filmmaker went on to direct films including "Kohrram", "Suhaag", "Haqeeqat", "Anari No.1", "Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa" and "Woh Tera Naam Tha".

Kohli is survived by his actor wife Aruna Irani and two daughters from a previous marriage.

His last rites will be held on Wednesday at the Oshiwara crematorium.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)