Focker In-Law Review: Ariana Grande Brings Some Spark To A Comedy Stuck In The Past | File photo

Title: Focker In-Law



Director: John Hamburg



Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco, Ariana Grande



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 3 stars



Review



Apparently, family meddling is hereditary, and Focker In-Law tests that theory as Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) becomes the very overbearing patriarch he once dreaded. Sixteen years after Little Fockers, the franchise returns with Greg scrutinising his son Henry’s (Skyler Gisondo) girlfriend, Olivia (Ariana Grande), a former FBI hostage negotiator turned executive coach whose poise, competence, and charm win over practically everyone, including the formidable Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro). Greg, predictably, is less impressed.



An awkward encounter aboard a flight sets the tone for a comedy built around Greg’s increasingly desperate efforts to undermine Olivia and derail Henry’s marriage proposal. From a vegan cooking contest and a bicycle race to a stolen engagement ring and a succession of spectacularly ill-judged manoeuvres, the film piles mishaps upon mishaps. The generational role reversal offers a promising premise, though the humour rarely rises above physical embarrassment and contrived situations. Greg's protectiveness, meanwhile, begins to resemble plain interference, making his antics harder to root for than laugh at.



Director John Hamburg, who wrote the earlier films, revisits the franchise's familiar comic territory without much in the way of fresh ideas. The result is a sporadically amusing reunion that often feels more dutiful than inventive.



Actors’ Performance



Grande is the film's most engaging presence, her assured delivery, deadpan timing and quietly assertive demeanour giving Olivia a welcome edge. De Niro still knows how to extract comedy from a pause, a glare or a barely concealed threat, while Stiller's talent for awkwardness is undeniable, even if Greg's incessant foolishness grows tiresome. Owen Wilson's easy-going Kevin provides some welcome levity. Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, however, are largely short-changed by a script that gives the supporting cast little room to breathe.



Music and Aesthetics



The film favours broad slapstick over visual invention, with its extravagant settings and comic set pieces serving largely as backdrops for escalating chaos. John Legend's All of Me, pressed into service during Greg's ill-conceived serenade to Jack, captures the film's fondness for awkward spectacle. The gags are occasionally amusing, though their execution frequently lacks finesse.



FPJ Verdict



Focker In-Law delivers a few laughs and a spirited performance from Grande, but its recycled humour and exhausting protagonist keep it from finding its footing. The franchise may still have mileage, but this outing could have used considerably less meddling and a little more wit.