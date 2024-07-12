Fly Me To The Moon Review: Scarlett Johansson's Film Is Delightful Romp That Blends Historical Fiction With Rom-Com

Director: Greg Berlanti

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Nick Dillenburg, Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: ***1/2

Directed by Greg Berlanti and penned by Rose Gilroy, based on a story by Keenan Flynn and Bil Kirstein, this film takes us on a zany journey behind the scenes of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission.

It reimagines the moon landing as the ultimate con job orchestrated by a career swindle and a NASA mission director with a conscience. The result? A fizzy romantic comedy-drama that’s more about the chemistry between its leads than the chemical makeup of moon rocks.

The plot, centres around Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), a marketing specialist who’s as cunning as she is charming. Tasked with salvaging NASA’s tarnished image amid the Cold War and Vietnam quagmire, her ultimate diktat involves faking the moon landing. How she convinces Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), the square-jawed mission director of Apollo 11 who’s haunted by past failures and skeptical of her dubious tactics, to be a part of her scheme, forms the crux.

Kelly’s introduction is nothing short of a masterclass in con artistry. From manipulating a room full of sexist car execs to infiltrating NASA with a stolen badge, she’s a whirlwind of deception and charisma. Johansson shines in this role of a dubious woman, shedding her Marvel steeliness for a bubbly, yet slippery, performance.

Cole, on the other hand, is a Boy Scout. Tatum’s portrayal of the sincere NASA director adds a layer of earnestness to the film. His chemistry with Johansson is palpable, especially during their meet-cute at a local diner—a scene ripped straight from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Their relationship is a battle of wits and values, with Kelly’s deceptive charm clashing with Cole’s principled stance.

The supporting cast adds to the film’s charm. Woody Harrelson’s Moe Berkus, one of Nixon’s right-hand men, is a sleazy delight. Ray Romano, Donald Elise Watkins, and Noah Robbins bring a sitcom-like feel to the NASA office, making it seem like a tight-knit community rather than a multi-billion-dollar operation. Anna Garcia’s Ruby, Kelly’s zesty assistant, is a standout, especially when she’s roped into Kelly’s fake pregnancy ruse.

Berlanti’s direction adds nostalgia, balancing the romanticism and cynicism of the space race, showing both as key to the moon landing—if not literally, then in American hearts. The film’s portrayal of NASA as a workplace adds a human touch to the grandiosity of the space mission.

However, the film’s pièce de résistance is its audacious premise: What if the moon landing was a hoax? Berlanti’s comedic spin on this conspiracy theory is both cheeky, charming and ludicrous yet oddly plausible within the film’s universe.

Overall, the film is a delightful romp that blends historical fiction with romantic comedy. It invites the audience to laugh at the absurdity of its tale while rooting for its flawed yet lovable characters.