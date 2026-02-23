'Firsts Are Special': Tara Sutaria Buys New Home In Mumbai, Shares Photos Of Her 'Favourite Corners'

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria begun 2026 on a special note. She recently announced that she has purchased her first home in Mumbai, marking a personal milestone in her life.

Sharing the happy news with her fans on social media, Tara offered a glimpse inside her new space on Monday (February 23). The pictures showcased warm, elegant interiors with a cozy yet stylish vibe. From thoughtfully designed corners to beautifully arranged décor elements, the house reflects a sense of comfort and understated luxury.

In one of the photos, Tara is seen offering prayers with folded hands during what appears to be a housewarming ritual. Dressed gracefully in a saree, she looked radiant as she marked the auspicious beginning in her new home.

Other photos highlighted some of the most charming corners of the house, giving followers a peek into her tastefully done interiors. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "To new beginnings..To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open."

"Firsts are special," she added in her Instagram story. Take a look at the photos here:

Fans were quick to congratulate the actress, flooding the comments section with warm wishes and praise for her new abode. Several celebs, including Orry, Rhea Chakraborty, Badshah, Sonam Bajwa, and others, also congratulated her.

Since the last few months, Tara has been in news because of her relationship and breakup with actor Veer Pahariya. They began dating in 2025 and confirmed their relationship in July that year. Rumours of their breakup surfaced shortly after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert controversy.

While neither has confirmed the reports, Tara recently shared that she has 'learned' to protect her peace amid the speculation.

In a new interview with Elle India, Tara said that if anything feels different about her today, it’s her comfort with stillness. "I've learned how to protect my peace," she added, noting that it didn’t come naturally when she was younger. When creative overwhelm hits, her instinct is not to escape outward, but inward, through self-reflection, solitude, or sometimes doing absolutely nothing at all. She shared that this, she believes, is the only way to calm the nervous system.

Tara said that the most defining thread of her career has been her willingness to walk away. She shared that she has repeatedly chosen her values over work, acknowledging the cost, turning down projects, and stepping away from systems that didn’t align with her essence. "But I would rather lose a film than lose myself," she added.

Tara shared, "As long as I know the truth, and the people closest to me do, that’s enough."

Rumours of trouble in the relationship intensified after Tara skipped Veer's recent birthday party in Mumbai and did not wish him on social media. Earlier, he had also attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception in the city alone.