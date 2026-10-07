Firecracker Explodes Close To Veteran Actor Shiva Rajkumar During Bail Promotions, Kannada Star Shields His Face - VIDEO

Veteran Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar narrowly escaped a potentially serious mishap while promoting his upcoming film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Videos from the promotional event show fireworks going off dangerously close to the actor as he entered a theatre.

The incident took place when the Bail team visited Basweshwara Theatre in Chitradurga as part of the film's promotional campaign. Shiva was walking into the theatre amid a large crowd when a firecracker suddenly went off next to him.

The actor immediately covered his face and head with his hands to protect himself from the sparks. His team members also rushed to shield him as the fireworks went off at close range. In the videos, Shiva can be seen brushing his face and head while people around him appeared concerned and asked if he was alright.

At 60+, @NimmaShivanna is out on the streets promoting his films with the energy of a debutant. 💥 ​Meanwhile, actors half his age barely step out of their vanity vans or tweet once for their own releases. ​Pure passion. Absolute dedication. There will never be another like him. 🫡🔥 ​#ShivaRajkumar #Shivanna #KFI https://t.co/HlknrIKM4r — ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಂಶ (@Cinema_Vamsha) October 6, 2026

Despite the unexpected incident, Shiva did not let the mishap interrupt the promotional event. He continued interacting with fans and greeting the theatre management.

Earlier during the same visit, the actor received a warm welcome from the theatre management, who greeted him with a large garland. A large number of fans had also gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the star. Shiva acknowledged the crowd and even climbed through his car's sunroof to wave at his fans.

Shiva Rajkumar Returns To Work After Cancer Treatment

Shiva had taken a brief break from acting after travelling to the US for treatment following his bladder cancer diagnosis. He has since returned to work and has several projects lined up across Kannada, Telugu and Tamil cinema.

The actor will be seen in Bail in Kannada and Peddi in Telugu this year. He also made a cameo appearance in Raktha Kashmira.

His upcoming projects include Jailer 2, in which he has a cameo, and Picasso in Tamil, along with Gummadi Narsaiah in Telugu. In Kannada, he has Dad, 666 Operation Dream Theatre and A for Anand in the pipeline.

Shiva is also set to feature in Survivor - A Superstar Documentary, which will focus on his journey and his battle with cancer.