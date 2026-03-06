FIR Filed Against Badshah Panchkula Cyber Crime Police Station Over Alleged Obscenity In Haryanavi Song 'Tateeree'

FIR Filed Against Badshah |

Badshah’s latest Haryanavi folk track, titled "Tateeree", has landed him in controversy. Two separate complaints have been filed over the song’s allegedly vulgar content. The Haryana Women’s Commission and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have raised objections to a line in the song that goes, "Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane."

As per Aaj Tak, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector-20, Panchkula. The case was filed based on a written complaint by Abhay Chaudhary, who stated that the song and its video are spreading rapidly across social media and online platforms. The complaint alleged that the content includes offensive language and inappropriate gestures that could send the wrong message to society.

The police have registered a case against singer Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 2023 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.