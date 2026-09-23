FIR And Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Ishwar Thakur Critical, Unresponsive In ICU; Family Seeks Financial Help

Actor Ishwar Thakur | Photo via Instagram

Actor Ishwar Thakur, known for his roles in popular comedy shows including FIR and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, is currently hospitalised in Thane, Maharashtra, and is reportedly in critical condition. The actor is undergoing treatment for a severe health condition and is currently in the ICU.

According to his sister Jayshree, Ishwar’s health deteriorated sharply a few days ago and he has remained unresponsive since then. Speaking to HT City, she revealed that his health problems began with a foot wound in 2020.

“Ishwar is my elder brother. It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the Covid-19 lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two-three days back, his condition deteriorated and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since. We have spent whatever we had on his care but now we aren't being able to do more. Hence we need help.”

Jayshree further revealed that the infection and his earlier health complications have placed a financial burden on the family. She said the initial wound had also resulted in Ishwar suffering from fatty liver, although he eventually recovered from that condition.

However, his health issues resurfaced later. According to Jayshree, financial support from the makers of FIR and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and some of Ishwar’s co-stars helped the family manage his treatment so far.

“But health issues cropped up again. The makers of his shows FIR and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! helped us as much as they could. His co stars too stepped in. Kavita Kaushik ji also put out an appeal for help, and it's because of all this that we could afford the treatment… until now,” says Jayshree.

Ishwar, 54, is unmarried and currently lives with his mother and younger sister Jayshree, who have been supporting him through his health struggles.