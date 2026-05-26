Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Confirms Theft At Office As 66 Hard Disks Go Missing; Says 'Sad To What Extent People Go To Make Money'

A shocking theft has reportedly taken place at ’s office, involving 66 missing hard disks containing production data. Confirming the incident, Zoya revealed that a police complaint has been filed and arrests have already been made in connection with the case.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Zoya said, “Yes, there has been a robbery in my office, hard disks have been stolen. We filed a complaint and police have made some arrests as well.” Calling it an internal job, the filmmaker expressed disappointment over the incident and said, “It’s an internal job, it’s sad to what extent people go to make money.” She also shared that the team was relieved as backup copies of all the data were safely available.

The theft reportedly came to light on May 21, 2026, after staff members at Tiger Baby Digital LLP were unable to locate several hard disks. During an internal check, they allegedly discovered damaged boxes and multiple empty cases. According to the inventory, 66 out of 199 disks were found missing.

Following the discovery, Tiger Baby Digital LLP’s executive assistant and HR administrator, Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, filed an FIR against Ritesh Suresh Shah and Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan. The accused were reportedly arrested by the Bandra Police and remanded to police custody until May 29.

Reports further suggest that the missing disks allegedly contained unreleased footage from and . During the investigation, police reportedly found that one of the accused had allegedly been stealing hard disks for several months before selling them in the grey market. Officials are now probing whether sensitive data from the missing drives was copied, leaked, or shared online before their disappearance.

Zoya Akhtar is one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed filmmakers, known for her stylish, urban storytelling and ensemble dramas that explore friendship, family, relationships, and modern Indian society. She is famous for directing critically and commercially successful films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Luck By Chance. She has also created popular web shows such as Made in Heaven and Dahaad, besides directing The Archies for Netflix. Currently, Zoya is reportedly working on multiple new scripts, developing the second season of Dahaad, and has teased a new project titled “A Perfect Match.” Reports also suggest that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is in development.