Fighter Actor Rishabh Sawhney To Make New York Fashion Week Debut As Showstopper - FPJ Exclusive

Actor Rishabh Sawhney is set to return to his modelling roots, this time on an international runway. He will make his debut at New York Fashion Week as a showstopper, with the event scheduled to take place from September 10 to 15.

A source close to the actor confirmed the development, saying, " Rishabh Sawhney is set to make his debut at New York Fashion Week, where he will be walking the runway as the showstopper. The Fighter and Nagabandham actor’s appearance will mark his first at the prestigious global fashion event."

He will walk the ramp for designer Paroma À La Mode (PAM).

While Sawhney has been building a name for himself in films, his association with fashion goes back to before his acting career. His experience as a model has given him familiarity with the runway and camera, making his upcoming appearance a natural extension of his work so far.

Sawhney has also gradually attracted attention for his style, often switching between traditional, contemporary and more experimental looks. His fashion outing in New York comes at a time when his acting career is also gaining momentum.

From modelling to the big screen

Before entering films, Sawhney worked as a model, an experience that helped him develop an understanding of fashion, styling and camera presence. He later transitioned into acting, with his physicality becoming an important part of several of his roles.

His breakthrough came with Fighter, where he played Azhar Akhtar opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor held his own in a film packed with action and established names, with his imposing screen presence helping him get noticed.

More recently, Sawhney took on a challenging double role in Nagabandham, playing Ali and Ahmad Shah Abdali. The two characters required him to adopt contrasting appearances, body language and physicality.

His experience with physical transformations has also contributed to his growing screen identity. Away from films, however, the New York runway will allow him to revisit a space he knew well before becoming an actor.

Rishabh Sawhney heads to New York

The showstopper appearance will mark Sawhney’s first outing at New York Fashion Week.

Having spent years in front of cameras, Sawhney is no stranger to the demands of fashion or performance. His upcoming runway appearance in New York is expected to add another international dimension to his growing profile.