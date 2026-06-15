FIFA World Cup 2026: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Advertisement Of Football Tournament; Writes, 'Khopdi Mein Chadh Gaya Hai'

Amitabh Bachchan Impressed With FIFA 2026 AD | Instagram

The FIFA World Cup 2026 started on Thursday, June 11, and the opening ceremony featured performances by many international stars. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi also performed at one of the opening ceremonies in Toronto, Canada. Now, the Indian advertisement of FIFA World Cup 2026 has grabbed the attention of none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He took to X (Twitter) to share about it. Big B tweeted, "Aahaa haah haa haaaa haa haa .. 🤣🤣 FIFA world Cup का AD., जो चलता है .. वाह .. क्या भाषा बनायी है : POORA INDIA, WATCHEGA !!! 🤣 🤣😳 हाह हाह हाह हाह हाह !!! (sic)."

T 5772 - aahaa haah haa haaaa haa haa .. 🤣🤣

FIFA world Cup का AD., जो चलता है .. वाह .. क्या भाषा बनायी है :

POORA INDIA, WATCHEGA !!!



🤣 🤣😳

हाह हाह हाह हाह हाह !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2026

The veteran actor also posted about it on his blog and wrote, "Wahin ek TV pe jo chal raha hai, logon ko world cup dekhne ke liye, prachar, baar baar khopdi mein chadh gaya hai: POORA INDIA WACHEGA !!!! (And it is running on TV, to get people to watch the World Cup, the advertisement, is repeatedly hammering into my head: POORA INDIA WACHEGA !!!!! (sic)."

It looks like Big B is surely quite impressed with the FIFA World Cup 2026 advertisement.

Amitabh Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Amitabh Bachchan has many interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in movies like Kalki 2, Section 84, and Sarkar 4. While the shooting of Section 84 is reportedly wrapped up, the movie is yet to see the light of the day.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Kalki 2 is currently going on. The film also stars Prabhas in the lead role, and reportedly, after Deepika Padukone's exit, the makers have roped in Sai Pallavi for the sequel. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Sarkar 4 was officially announced by Ram Gopal Varma, but it is not yet known when the movie will start rolling.