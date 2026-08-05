Pradeep Rawat Death: 'Fearless As An Actor', Aamir Khan Remembers Ghajini Co-Star

Aamir Khan Remembers Pradeep Rawat | Instagram

Actor Pradeep Rawat, famously known for playing the antagonist in the movie Ghajini, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74. Reportedly, the actor was battling blood cancer and died due to a recent relapse. Aamir Khan, who worked with Rawat in Lagaan and Ghajini, remembered his co-star and called him a 'fearless' actor.

While talking to Variety India, Aamir said, “He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him.”

Further talking about Rawat's performance in Lagaan, Aamir said that the actor brought his own flavour to the character Deva Singh Sodhi. He added, "I don’t think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It’s sad to hear of his passing.”

Pradeep Rawat Movies & TV Shows

Rawat starred in many popular movies and TV shows. He played the role of Ashwatthama in the popular show Mahabharat.

Apart from Hindi films, the late actor had also left a mark down South with his performances. For his negative role in the Telugu movie Sye, he won multiple awards, including the Filmfare Best Villain Award (Telugu).

The actor's last film was Gaayapadda Simham (Telugu), which was released in May this year. His last Hindi movie was Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, in which he portrayed the role of Yesaji Kank.

Celebs & Fans Mourn

Many celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn Rawat's demise. Vishnu Manchu tweeted, "It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu. On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May God give them strength during this difficult time, and may his noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti (sic)."

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It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu.



On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him.



My… — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 5, 2026

Pradeep Rawat Funeral

Rawat's funeral took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.