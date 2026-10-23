Fauzi Teaser: Prabhas Turns India's Biggest Rebel Soldier Fighting British Rule, Film To Release In March 2027

Actor Prabhas has turned 47, and the actor has marked his birthday with a special surprise for his fans. The makers of his upcoming film Fauzi have unveiled his first look and a teaser that presents him in an intense avatar as a soldier fighting against British rule. The film is now scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

The two-minute-and-31-second teaser offers a glimpse into the film's period setting and Prabhas' larger-than-life character. Believed to be set in the pre-Independence era, Fauzi follows a rebel soldier based in Kolkata who is determined to protect his motherland. Introduced as “India’s biggest rebel soldier”, wanted since 1932, his character appears ready to take on the British establishment through explosive action and fierce confrontations.

Fauzi teaser

The teaser opens in Berlin with a tense historical conversation between Adolf Hitler and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose about British oppression in India. It then shifts focus to a lone warrior who becomes a threat to the British Empire, setting the stage for a story of rebellion and the fight for freedom.

One of the key moments comes towards the end, when Prabhas delivers a fiery dialogue in a voice-over, "Abey ooh firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar."

The line captures the defiant spirit of his character, who refuses to surrender to colonial power and is prepared to fight for India's independence. The teaser hints at a period action drama combining patriotism, high-octane sequences and a soldier's personal battle against British rule.

Earlier on Friday, the makers also released a poster featuring a golden coin bearing Prabhas' profile in a military uniform, surrounded by flames. The poster carries the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” along with the words “Most wanted since 1932”.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film.