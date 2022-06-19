Father's Day Special: From Iqbal Khan to Nikitin Dheer and more, stars spill the beans on the joys of being proud dads

Nikitin Dheer

“I have realised that ever since I became a father to my little girl, I have become more patient. It has opened up a side of me that I never thought I had. Every time I see her face, I just melt, and it is the most calming feeling. I cannot wait for her to grow up a bit so that we can spend some more quality time together.”

Karan Patel

“Every day has been Father’s Day for me since the day Mehr came into my life. I realise I have become more responsible towards myself, as much as I am towards her. She makes even a normal day better. I love watching her grow and being a part of every experience she has.”

Sudhanshu Pandey

“I’ll be shooting, and my kids are travelling out of Mumbai, so this Father’s Day is going to be virtual for us. I am a proud father to my two sons, and I believe you become a man from being just a boy when you become a father. My father has always taught me that one must never raise their voice or hand on their kids and that we need to be patient with our little ones. He followed this when I was growing up, and I make sure to carry these parenting lessons forward with my sons.”

Hrishikesh Pandey

“I am very close to my son Dakshay, and he discusses everything with me. We are more like friends, but I am a little strict with him whenever required because that is how my father was. I’ve learnt that you need to have those ethics and morals imbibed in your child. I have become more responsible since the moment he was born. That feeling when I first held him in my arms is something that I cannot put into words. My father always taught me that come what may, always be good to people and never tread on the wrong side, and I hope to inculcate the same values in my son as well.”

Sourabh Raaj Jain

“Ever since I became a dad, my perspective towards life has changed. It’s no more about me; it’s only my son Hrishivh and my daughter Hrishika that matter. I learn new things from them every day, like how easily they forget everything that troubles them and how easily they laugh at anything and everything around them. They have this unconditional love for everyone in their lives, and this simplicity is something we all need to learn.”

Iqbal Khan

“Fatherhood is about guiding your child to the right path and telling them to be nice people. What I’ve learned from my father is doing the right thing always and no matter what situation you are in, be honest. This is something which I always teach my daughter Ammaara also. But I’ve been very busy since Ifza’s birth, so all the credit goes to my wife Sneha for taking over 100 per cent. I see them for a very little time, and I’m hoping to spend more time with them.”

Rahul Dev

“Fatherhood is mostly about giving each other space. I would like to give my son the same sense of freedom that my father gave me while I was growing up in terms of choosing what I want to do and just being supportive and being there. The responsibility lies on the parent in terms of seeing that values are given to the next generation, but if I look at it from actual experience, the next generation is capable, and they know exactly what they want. No one likes interference in their lives. It was similar to us when we were growing up.”

Jay Bhanushali

“It’s Father’s Day, and it’s my chance to get a surprise (laughs). In my opinion, fatherhood is a beautiful journey of how it transforms every person who has a baby into a different person. For me, it is about giving all the love and spending quality time with my daughter. You’ll not remember how much work you did or how much money you earned, but this is what you’ll take back with you. My dad made me a responsible person and always taught me how difficult it is to earn money. I also want Tara to be responsible when she grows up.”

Amar Upadhyay

“My daughter Chenab does something special for me on Father’s Day every year, and I am excited about this year’s surprise. I believe fatherhood is the best thing that can happen to a man. It was the best feeling to watch my daughter for the first time, and I was very happy to hold her for the first time. Discipline, respecting one another, being honest, having at least one meal together, family comes first, etc. are the things that I’ve learnt from my father and have tried to instil them in my children.”