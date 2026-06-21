Father's Day 2026: Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan & More Dads Of Bollywood Who Can Declare War For Their Children |

The film industry dad has a different DNA from the filmi mom. Fathers of cinema actors are usually a source of strength to their actor-children. They interact less with the media than moms, who like to shine in their children’s reflected glory, but believe me, when a father does appear, he leaves an everlasting impression on scribes.

Film father, different from filmi Ma

The nice thing about a film dad, with exceptions, of course, is that he is not trying to realise his own ‘acting/career’ dream through his offspring. Instead, he is that gracious portrait who wants the best for his child. He will sometimes slip into the role of just being a parent, always showing the best profile to the media and to the world at large. Given a choice between film fathers and mothers, well, the men would win hands down. They have fewer insecurities, are more reasonable, and are great conversationalists. In some cases, they are also more hospitable, warmer, and pepper up a media interaction by adding a spicy tadka to the meeting.

Salim Khan is easily the best

Take, for example, screenwriting legend Salim Khan. He is the best part of Salman Khan, and he will always remain that. Even Salman is aware of this. From the ’80s, when Salman began his acting career, Salim has stood rock-solid behind him. He has not only advised his oldest son on how to behave with the industry, especially because Salman became a rage after Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), he has also seen to it that Salman stopped behaving like an enfant terrible during his press interviews. I have seen Salim saab sit Salman down and finish an interview with the press instead of keeping them languishing in the building compound. Salim saab’s stand was simple: “Give respect and take respect.”

And yet, in the days when Salman had a bad run of fate because of the blackbuck incident or some other unfortunate run-ins with the law, Salim saab stood like the Rock of Gibraltar, not allowing pesky reporters to break his son with their unwarranted jibes. No wonder Salman guards his father more passionately than the Indian government guards the Taj Mahal. As far as Bhaijaan is concerned, Salim saab is the eighth wonder of the world. “I would like to have him as my dad in many lifetimes,” he once said. “He’s my inspiration and my rock.”

Javed comes a close second

Salim’s erstwhile writing partner, Javed Akhtar, is also a good dad. Zoya and Farhan were impressionably young when the celebrated lyricist-screenwriter walked out on his first wife, Honey, to marry actress Shabana Azmi in 1984. However, Zoya and Farhan have never had to worry because he never skimped on his emotions for them. Never. Javed chose to live in Juhu with Shabana instead of Bandstand with Honey and her two young children. However, his daughter and son were also always his first priority, and his love for his children increased a hundredfold.

Sensing this bond, Shabana gracefully slipped into the role of the supporting ‘other mother’. In fact, she knew before she solemnised her nikaah with her ‘Jadu’ that she wasn’t going to have children with him.

Rumours say that when the Don 3 fracas happened between Farhan and Ranveer Singh, Javed saab was worried. He reportedly spoke to a member of the FWICE and even attended a birthday party of one of the office-bearers of the federation in May 2026. An insider told us, “Javed voiced his concern in the matter,” and indicated that he wanted the best for his son. That, then, is Javed for you. He usually plays on the front foot in tricky situations and will go to any lengths to protect his children and their interests.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Achilles heel is Abhishek

India’s national treasure and film icon Amitabh Bachchan has just one weakness: his son, Abhishek. It will not be an exaggeration to say that he loves Abhishek above all else. The father-son idyllic relationship is the envy of many. And it is so measured and yet so beautiful that one can write books on it. Those who have been fortunate to see these two interacting have always come back with a smile. An advertising moghul once said, “They are best friends; they pull each other’s leg. But at the same time, there is tremendous respect. I have seen Abhishek ensuring that no one ever tries to sit on his father’s chair at the meeting table, even by mistake.

“And I have seen Amitji asking Abhishek for his opinion/view on many things. There’s a playful banter sometimes, but lines are never crossed.”

Another film insider remembers how disappointed Amitji was when he saw Abhishek’s cameo in an action thriller directed by a Bollywood A-lister. He immediately called the guy up and expressed his displeasure.

The usually diplomatic senior was not going to let his son ever be taken for granted. Yes, if it comes to that, Bachchan Sr can become hostile if anyone goes against the interests of his superstar son.

Jeetendra wants to oversee all of Ekta and Tusshar’s investments

Dancing Jack of the ’60s, Jeetendra, has the sharpest business acumen in the film industry. By the time he moved away from his active film career, he had already established a huge business empire. Known as one of the best real-estate investors, he is also known to have multiplied his wealth through stocks. And though his daughter, Ekta R Kapoor, is often referred to as the Czarina of Television, it is Jeetendra who laid the foundation block for her entertainment business. One remembers that when Ekta was caught in a situation because of all the controversies her film Udta Punjab had gotten into, Jeetuji interrupted a meeting between director Anurag Kashyap and her to say, “Arre, why are you guys struggling with censors, etc.? You should have given me all the money you put into the film. I would have multiplied it for you in the stock market. Or bought a building for you somewhere in Mumbai.”

In other words, Jeetu didn’t want his daughter to go through any turmoil. He felt if films were troubling her, she could always find recourse with him. He would multiply her money a hundredfold without any of the heartache of making a film. Tusshar, too, is a deep admirer of his father, with whom he works closely in the real-estate business. He has always seen him putting his money where his mouth is.

Till his death, Dharmendra stood like a rock by his sons’ side

He-Man Dharmendra didn’t just have a dhai kilo ka haath. He was also the most protective father one has known. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol showed him a lot of respect when he walked into a room; in fact, both of them usually sprang up from their chairs when Dharamji walked in. But, in turn, he gave them so much love.

In the pre-Gadar 2 (2023) and Animal (2023) days, when the Deols’ sitara was not so strong, the Deol patriarch felt his sons had not got their rightful place in the sun. Dharmendra was most concerned. “We have a lot of goodwill and we have a faithful legion of fans,” he said. “But we Deols haven’t got the kind of superstardom we deserve.”

He celebrated Sunny and Bobby’s return to megastardom in a major way and, even though the Deol bandhu are media-shy, Dharam took the mic to praise his two puttars. “Both of them are painfully shy,” he explained. “They have gone through some personal turmoil, but they knew I was always here to support them. Today, all of us — including me (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) — are having our day in the sun. And I am truly grateful for this. Like the Kapoors, the Anands, the Khannas, the Bachchans, and the Khans, we Deols too have contributed to the legacy of Hindi cinema. I’m grateful my sons and I got our second homecoming in the same year (2023). It is God’s way of saying he loves us.”