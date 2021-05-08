Fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock talk about the impact of pandemic on fashion industry, trends and more

Which colours are trendy this season?

We are seeing a lot of brides going for colourful ensembles because even though the mood in the current times is sombre — brides and grooms are looking for some celebratory cheer. Keeping that shift in mind, we are moving more towards colours such as crimson reds and valiant poppys. Brides are now opting for the classic red wedding ensemble especially for the marriage ceremony. That said — it’s not an out-n-out colourful outfit, it’s also subtle. For example, you’ll find the reds with hints of colours on them or with a gold-tone. So, red definitely is the colour of the wedding season this year.

What trends are in rage when it comes to wedding trousseau?

A wedding is a once in a lifetime occasion and an extremely special moment for the couple and their friends and family. On this special day, everyone wants to look their best, especially the couple. With lockdown weddings taking over and the celebrations scaling down, the wedding ensemble is one of the few ways for the bride and groom to make it memorable. They are adding that element of drama or elaborate-ness by opting for outfits that are outstanding and customised to every last detail. They want these outfits to be memorable, which is why they go all out while putting together their wedding outfits.

What kinds of cuts and drapes are you looking at?

The classic lehenga will always be in trend and will never go out of style! But the modern bride is all for experimenting and adding a bit of the ‘now-ness’ to a classic style. It could be a trail of three meters or a dramatic veil or opting for blouses with a winged panel at the midriff, etc. We’ve introduced all these in our collection a couple of seasons ago and have been known for it ever since. A lot of our brides opt for these customisations in the classic silhouette.

What kind of fabrics have you worked on?

We work mainly on silks, raw silks and tulle — they’re our signature fabrics to work with.