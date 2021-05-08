Fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock talk about the impact of pandemic on fashion industry, trends and more

Celebrity fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock are back with doing what they do best… designing eclectic and amazing fashion. Well-known for their larger-than-life approach to fashion, the duo talk about how the industry is slowly trying to get back to its feet and what new age brides are looking forward to the most in a post pandemic world. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal the duo speak about the pandemic's impact on the fashion industry,
How has the pandemic affected the fashion industry as a whole?
The pandemic has definitely affected the industry quite a bit because the industry thrives on sales and if people cannot step out of their houses to buy — the entire industry is going to get affected. Yes, we have come up with virtual ways to keep customer engagement going on, but that’s not enough to keep the economy going. A good percentage of the customers still want to visit the stores and get the feel of the couture before buying it — and with the pandemic, that particular segment is affected.
How do you expect to tide through such trying times?
Thankfully, we have a loyal customer base who, no matter what, pandemic or not, have been with us. Like we previously said, even though the weddings have scaled down, the FSP (Falguni & Shane Peacock) bride is not shying away from opting for opulent wedding couture that is lavish and grand. We have observed that because the other wedding expenditures have been cut down, brides and grooms are now shifting that part of the budget to wedding outfits. This has helped us sail through and keep ourselves afloat.
Tell us about the collection you will be showcasing at the Vogue show. How is it unique?
The Vogue Wedding Show is a brilliant avenue to showcase our collection ‘Mon amour Jag Niwas.’ It is definitely helping us reach out to a new customer base, while keeping our engagement intact with those customers who have been with us during the previous (physical) Vogue Wedding Shows. With fashion shows going online, it’s about time even exhibitions went online - and people accept this new norm in terms of exhibits and showcases as we wait for the times to get back to normal.
Which colours are trendy this season?
We are seeing a lot of brides going for colourful ensembles because even though the mood in the current times is sombre — brides and grooms are looking for some celebratory cheer. Keeping that shift in mind, we are moving more towards colours such as crimson reds and valiant poppys. Brides are now opting for the classic red wedding ensemble especially for the marriage ceremony. That said — it’s not an out-n-out colourful outfit, it’s also subtle. For example, you’ll find the reds with hints of colours on them or with a gold-tone. So, red definitely is the colour of the wedding season this year.
What trends are in rage when it comes to wedding trousseau?
A wedding is a once in a lifetime occasion and an extremely special moment for the couple and their friends and family. On this special day, everyone wants to look their best, especially the couple. With lockdown weddings taking over and the celebrations scaling down, the wedding ensemble is one of the few ways for the bride and groom to make it memorable. They are adding that element of drama or elaborate-ness by opting for outfits that are outstanding and customised to every last detail. They want these outfits to be memorable, which is why they go all out while putting together their wedding outfits.
What kinds of cuts and drapes are you looking at?
The classic lehenga will always be in trend and will never go out of style! But the modern bride is all for experimenting and adding a bit of the ‘now-ness’ to a classic style. It could be a trail of three meters or a dramatic veil or opting for blouses with a winged panel at the midriff, etc. We’ve introduced all these in our collection a couple of seasons ago and have been known for it ever since. A lot of our brides opt for these customisations in the classic silhouette.
What kind of fabrics have you worked on?
We work mainly on silks, raw silks and tulle — they’re our signature fabrics to work with.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)