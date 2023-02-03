e-Paper Get App
Farzi: Here's how you can watch exclusive 5-minute glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's series before its release

The makers of Farzi have unveiled a unique activity to bring the series closer to the masses

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi |
Ahead of the premiere of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's highly anticipated crime thriller Farzi, the makers have unveiled a unique activity to bring the series closer to the masses.

Streaming service Prime Video is giving the audience an exclusive 5-minute glimpse of the series; all you need to do is keep a 10 rupee note handy.

Starting from February 2, the audience can scan a 10 rupee note at farzi10.com

Once the note is scanned, the audience will receive a QR code, which, if further scanned, will take the audience to an exclusive video clip from Farzi.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India from February 10, 2023.

'It's been a privilege to work with Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi': Shahid Kapoor
article-image

