Farrey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Debut Film

Farrey, starring Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, released in theaters on November 24, 2023. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thailand film Bad Genius and is directed by Soumendra Padhi. The movie is set to release on OTT in April, 2024.

Where to watch Farrey

The film was set to release on OTT on February 9 but got delayed and now it will release on April 5, 2024, according to reports. Viewers can watch Farrey on Zee5. After its theatrical release, the film received a positive response from the audience, but despite that, it failed to perform well at the box office.

Plot

The plot revolves around Niyati, played by Alizeh (an orphan girl), who gets enrolled into an elite school based on her marks, but her life takes a challenging turn after she gets involved in a cheating racket. When her rich friends ask for a favour, she helps them cheat in exams through various means.

Cast

The film's cast includes Alizeh Agnihotri as Niyati Singh, Arbaaz Khan as Chavi's father, Ronit Roy as Ishrat Kada, Ishan Jack as Student, Shilpa Shukla as Vedita Matthew, Sahil Mehta as Aakash, Zeyn Shaw as Prateek, Prasanna Bisht as Chhavi and Juhi Babbar. The film was written by Soumendra Padhi and Abhishek Yadav.

All about Farrey

The movie was produced by Salman Khan, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Nikhil Namit, Sunir Kheterpal, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri under Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and Mythri Movie Makers Production house. The film has a running time of 130 minutes and collected Rs 2.25 crore at the box office.