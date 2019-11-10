Fans get emotional after seeing Amitabh Bachchan in hospital, pray for a speedy recovery

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday regretted having missed the inaugural ceremony of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival which he had been attending for the past six years.

Bachchan has been indisposed since Thursday forcing him to cancel his scheduled presence at the inaugural function of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday.

The megastar said he had his speech ready and prepared but shall send it to the government of West Bengal now.

"FB 2543 - was to be in Kolkata for KIFF .. a medical issue and had to be confined to bed .. my regrets in missing this event .. but for the past six years I have attended and given a speech which the GoWB has appreciated and put in a book as well .. I had my speech ready and prepared , but shall send it to GoWB any way .. a lot of research went into it ..", he said in his Facebook post.

Big B, who is active on Twitter shared a picture straight from the hospital with his fans. The pic clearly shows that the actor is resting on the bed and watching the premiere league. While sharing the post he captioned it as, “T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt ..”