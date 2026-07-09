'Family Was Hurt': Laughter Chefs Fame Abhishek Kumar Calls Out Samarth Jurel's 'Disrespectful' 'Naukar' Remark |

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, television actor Samarth Jurel referred to Abhishek Kumar as his "naukar." The clip instantly went viral on social media. Hurt by the remark, Abhishek took to social media to react, stating that there is a difference between joking with friends and hurting someone's dignity on a public platform.

Abhishek penned, "Jab hum ek dusre ka mazaak udaate hain, wo hamesha ache intention se aur entertainment ke liye hota hai." Referring to their stint on Laughter Chefs, he added that the jokes made on set are always mutual and understood by both of them. "Hum context samajhte hain, isliye woh jokes sirf humein aur audience ko hasane ke liye hote hain," added Abhishek.

Later in the post, Abhishek addressed Samarth's interview with Nayandeep, saying that his remarks on the YouTube channel left his family hurt. He added, "Kisi aur ke YouTube show par mere baare mein aisi ajeeb baat kehna disrespectful tha or ye baatein show me hi achi lagti hai, interviews me nahi. Maine woh video dekha aur uss waqt kuch nahi bola, lekin meri family or extended family uss statement se bahut hurt hui."

Abhishek further explained that there is a difference between friends joking on a show and someone making a hurtful comment during an interview. He added that he was even more disappointed because he considers Samarth a friend. Abhishek concluded his note by saying, "Maine hamesha uski respect ki hai, usey ek achha insaan maana hai, isliye yeh baat aur bhi zyada disappointing lagi (sic)."

For those unaware, Samarth was talking about his cooking skills during his interview on Nayandeep's YouTube channel. While speaking about cooking, Samarth said, "Main khana banata hoon itne ache se, aur main bana leta hoon...lekin wo bigad deta hai na wo mera naukar." He further added, "Uska kya bada problem hai, ek to usko advance payment par rakh rakha hai maine. Ek time pe usne mere s udhaar liya hoga ab usko Naukri par rakh liya maine. Aisa nahi ki mera naukar hai, Krushna bhai ka bhi ghar pe gadi ka kaam karta hai, Vicky bhai ka bhi driver hai."

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's equation dates back to their stint on Bigg Boss 17, where the two were fierce rivals. They later reunited on Laughter Chefs, where they appeared together as contestants. Unlike their Bigg Boss 17 days, Abhishek and Samarth shared a much friendlier rapport on the comedy-based reality show.