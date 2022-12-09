Fall Review: This Scott Mann directorial is a nail-biting survival thriller

A still from Fall |

Title: Fall

Director: Scott Mann

Cast: Grace Caroline Currey, Ginny Gardner, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Mason Gooding, Julia Pace Mitchell, Jasper Cole

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: ***



With an original but absurd premise, director Scott Mann’s Fall is a nail-biting survival thriller that keeps you hooked till the end.

The film begins with Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) rock climbing a steep vertical mountain surface, along with her husband Dan (Mason Gooding) and her best friend Hunter (Ginny Gardner), where Dan accidentally plunges to his death.

A year passes, and a depressed Becky is still mourning for Dan. So her concerned father, James (Jeffery Dean Morgan) requests the giddy-headed, enthusiastic Hunter to help Becky out of her malaise.

To make Becky get over her fears and scatter Dan’s ashes as a tribute to him, Hunter suggests they scale a two thousand feet abandoned communication tower, which is located, beyond the city limits.

At first glance, the oxidised tower in the isolated desert is not at all intimidating. The two scale the tower but unbeknownst to them, the tell-tale close-up shots of the rusted beams, loose bolts, and worn-out ladder are what the two girls had not anticipated.

Just before their final ascent to the small platform at the near top of the tower, a chunk of the ladder falls, and the weight of that chunk rips the entire ladder from the tower. You anticipate the horror but, at the same time, are gripped by the dilemma of the girls.

With the ladder wiped off, it is impossible to climb down the thick cylindrical pole of the tower. The rope they have isn’t long enough for them to scale down. Despite having mobile phones, they are out of range, and before they realise their bearings, they are stranded- atop the tower. How Becky survives the ordeal forms the crux of the narrative.

The plot is well-knitted to keep you enthralled. Throughout the film, the twists, jaw-dropping stunts, and sequences of events manage to surprise you even if you haven’t been very attentive. It is only the watered-down final act that makes the tough moment of survival lose its sheen.

While the performances of the actors are simply perfunctory, cinematographer MacGregor’s astute lenses capture the emotions of the actors stranded in a compact space high up in the air, as well as the terrain with sharp clarity. From the close-ups to the vertically angled drops to death-defying panoramas, the images are certainly spectacular. They are seamlessly layered by editor Robert Hall’s razor-sharp edits, which offer an adrenaline boost to the viewing experience.

Overall, some jaw-dropping moments would frazzle the faint-hearted and those suffering from vertigo.