Falaq Naaz Slams TV Production House For Asking 'Kundali' Before Casting: 'Don't Want To Be Part Of This Nonsense, Bulls**t' - VIDEO

Television actress Falaq Naaz criticised a production house for allegedly asking for her birth details to check her “kundali” before offering her a role. The actress shared her frustration in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday (March 15). She called the practice unacceptable in an industry that should prioritise talent.

In the video, Naaz revealed that she recently received a call regarding a new television show. However, instead of the usual casting process, she was asked to share her birth details so that her horoscope could be examined.

"Earlier in the industry, you were given work based on your talent and acting skills. Then there was a time when you were given work based on your Instagram followers. Now a new era has started. Now people are seeing your kundali (birth chart) to give you work," she said.

The actress added, "I got a call yesterday. I will not take the name of the production house. Neither is it very old nor is it new. They told me that a show is coming. It is for this channel. This is a production house. And this is the character. I said 'Very good, what to do next?' Usually actors go for either look test or mock. Or give a reference audition. I was asked to send my date, place and time of birth."

Falaq further said that she refused to work with the production house because she believes roles should be offered based on acting ability rather than astrology.

"I have been working in this industry since the last 14-15 years and I have gotten work because of my talent, acting skills and my craft. I did not got work because of my birth chart. So I did not work with them. But I am getting so angry since yesterday. I swear to God. It feels like after doing so much work, today this situation has come. I think this is the reason. All the good actors, old actors are not working. Because we do not accept this kind of nonsense. It's not acceptable. I don't want to be a part of whatever this is. Bulls**t. I don't want to be a part of it. I don't want to be a part of this nonsense," she said.

Falaq added that the situation left her feeling anxious and upset throughout the day. "First of all. You are a producer. You are not God. I had anxiety all day yesterday. I didn't understand what is happening to me. The problem was that somewhere inside me that anger was filled that this nonsense has happened with us," she concluded.

Falaq has been a part of the television industry for over a decade and is known for playing Jhanvi Bhardwaj in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. She has also appeared in several other television series including Pandya Store, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Laal Ishq and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, among others.

She also participated in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.