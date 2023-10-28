‘Fact Finding Committee’ To Watch Controversial Film On Bhagwan Mahavir | File

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commision (MSHRC) has ordered the formation of a 'Fact Finding Committee' to investigate allegations by Mumbai's Jain community that a film on Bhagwan Mahavir offends their religious sentiments.

The release has been indefinitely postponed because of the dispute

The Hindi-language feature film '1080 Legacy of Mahaveer', based on the lives of Mahavir and other Tirthankars, or teachers, of the Jain faith was to be released on Friday, October 27, but the launch has been indefinitely postponed because of the dispute.

The MSHRC, during the hearing of an application by the Mumbai Jain Sangh on Friday, asked the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) to file an affidavit on the allegations raised by the complaint.

Jain groups alleged that producers announced the movie's release without a certification

Jain groups had alleged that the film's producers had announced the movie's release without a certification from the CBFC. The MSHRC has received a submission from the CBFC that the film will not be released without a review.

The applicants in the case also asked the MSHRC to include the Maharashtra government as a respondent in the case. "That is because there could be a law and order problem if the movie is released," said Siddh Vidya, lawyer for the Mumbai Jain Sangh. The MSHRC will hear the case again on December 21. This means that the film cannot be released before this date.

