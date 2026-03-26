Fact Check: Ranveer Singh Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple As Dhurandhar 2 Hits ₹1000 Crore At Worldwide Box Office?

Fact Check: Ranveer Singh Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple As Dhurandhar 2 Hits 1000 Crore |

Did Ranveer Singh visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple following the success of Dhurandhar 2? Fans have been speculating after a video of the actor at the temple began circulating online today. Many linked the visit to Aditya Dhar's film crossing the Rs. 1,000 crore at worldwide box office and over Rs. 600 crore at the domestic box office. Here's a closer look at the video and whether it’s authentic.

Did Ranveer Singh Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple As Dhurandhar 2 Hits 1000 Crore?

A video of Ranveer visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras is currently going viral on social media. In the video, Ranveer can be seen entering the temple in a white kurta‑pyjama and sunglasses. He greets fans and followers before stepping inside. A user shared the clip online with the caption, "Ranveer Singh Visited Kashi Vishwanath Mandir after Grand Success of Dhurandhar!" Soon, others began sharing it, believing that Ranveer visited the temple today.

Ranveer Singh Visits at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir after Blockbuster success of Dhurandhar The Revenge🚩❤️



Aditya Dhar has completely transformed his Dhurandhar Team✅ https://t.co/tf6Dgo6Avi pic.twitter.com/w2bIezQJnz — Bhakt Prahlad🚩 (@RakeshKishore_l) March 26, 2026

Ranveer Singh Visited Kashi Vishwanath Mandir after Grand Success of Dhurandhar..!#Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge



pic.twitter.com/e6HUCoHK78 — World of Movies (@WOM1993) March 26, 2026

Ranveer Singh at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir to seek blessings after roaring success of #Dhurandhar‌2 😍🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EsVNolP0Mb — Alpakanya (@Alpakanya) March 26, 2026

However, the video is actually old. As it went viral, a user asked Grok, "Is this video recent?" The AI responded, "No, the video isn't recent, it's from April 14, 2024, when Ranveer Singh (with Kriti Sanon) visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi."

No, the video isn't recent—it's from April 14, 2024, when Ranveer Singh (with Kriti Sanon) visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The post's caption ties it playfully to his movie character Hamza Ali Mazari from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Old clip going viral today. — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Hits 1000 Crore At Worldwide Box Office

As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed Rs. 1007.15 crore at the worldwide box office as of Day 7. Talking about Day 8's domestic collection, Ranveer's film has grossed Rs. 32.20 crore as of 8 pm. This makes the total collection stand at Rs. 656.17 crore so far. The movie is expected to inch close to 670 crore by the end of the day. Let us further wait for the finale result. On its opening day, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs. 102.55 Cr in India, making it one of the biggest Day 1 collections of 2026.