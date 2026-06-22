'Extremely Tragic': Smriti Irani Reacts To Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire That Claimed 15 Lives

Smriti Irani Reacts To Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire That Claimed 15 Lives |

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow, claiming 15 lives. According to doctors, most of the casualties occurred due to suffocation. Reacting to the tragic incident, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress and politician Smriti Irani took to X to express her grief and offer condolences to the affected families.

Smriti wrote, "The fire incident at the coaching institute in Lucknow is extremely tragic." The actress-politician went on to express her deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. She also prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.

Smriti added, "I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God that He grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength and fortitude to the bereaved families during this difficult time."

लखनऊ स्थित कोचिंग संस्थान में लगी आग की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



इस हादसे में अपनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें तथा इस कठिन समय में परिजनों को धैर्य और संबल दें।



घटना में घायल हुए सभी लोगों के… — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 22, 2026

She concluded her note by praying for the speedy recovery of the students who were injured in the accident.

The fire broke out at a multi-storey commercial building near Kapoorthala Crossing in Aliganj, one of Lucknow's busiest areas. The building housed several coaching institutes and offices, and many students were attending classes when the blaze erupted, triggering panic among those inside.

According to reports, thick smoke quickly spread through the upper floors, making evacuation difficult and trapping several students inside classrooms and corridors. Firefighters, police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot and carried out evacuation operations, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to determine whether the building had adequate fire safety measures in place.

The PMO also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). An ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each person who died in the fire, while Rs. 50,000 will be given to those injured.