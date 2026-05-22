'Exposing Orry': Rubina Dilaik Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Co-Contestant 'Drama Queen' Amid His Claims Of Being Ignored By Others- Watch VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik Exposing Orry |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Orry recently claimed that he was being "ignored" and "isolated" by the other contestants. Yesterday, we published an article questioning whether there was any truth to Orry’s claim of being sidelined by the other contestants. Interestingly, Orry himself came across the article. Following the narrative set by Orry, Rubina Dilaik shared a video clarifying the situation.

Rubina uploaded a video featuring Orry showing the Free Press Journal article in which we mentioned his remarks about being "isolated" by the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. When Rubina asked Orry, "What is that?" he replied, "See they all are enjoying without me," referring to the article.

Reacting to Orry’s claims of being isolated, Rubina said, "Orry, you are such a drama queen." She further added, "I open my phone and this guy is all over the internet saying that he is being ignored."

Rubina then asked Jasmin Bhasin to react to the situation. Jasmin turned around and said, "That's a narrative because he (Orry) is making a beautiful reel about how amazing all of us are." Orry sarcastically responded to both of them, saying, "How amazing you all are ignoring me." He further pointed out that while the other contestants were dancing and enjoying themselves on the bus, no one was inviting him to join in. Rubina then assured him that she would make him perform and ask for that song to be played.

Rubina later turned her camera towards Farrhana Bhatt to get her reaction, but Farrhana did not notice them. Seeing no response from her, Rubina joked, "Ye to bhot hi busy hai, ye apna dekh rahi hai."

Rubina exposing Orry for spreading fake “isolated” stories 😭

Meanwhile Farhana in the end just busy in her own world 😂❤️#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions#FarrhanaBhatt𓃵 #KKK15 pic.twitter.com/d1e8IvWur1 — Dipankar Joshi (@DipankarJo18390) May 21, 2026

After Rubina's video went viral, a user reshared it on X, saying, "Rubina exposing Orry for spreading fake “isolated” stories. Meanwhile Farhana in the end just busy in her own world."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is one of the most anticipated reality shows of 2026, and while the makers are yet to announce an official premiere date, the stunt-based show is expected to hit television screens in June 2026. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming season has already created massive buzz with reports of several popular celebrities joining the lineup. The show, which reportedly went on a brief break in 2025, is now gearing up for a grand comeback with shooting expected to begin in May 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will reportedly air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.