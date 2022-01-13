Exclusive! THIS is why Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa actress Nadiya Moidu likes OTT

The latest original Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, is one such example of cinema where the audience will experience different stories of love, hope and new beginnings created by diverse filmmaking styles and perspectives.

The anthology has five episodes, and one of them is Mouname Paarvayaai, directed by Madhumita S and starring Nadiya Moidu and Joju George. The film highlights the importance of communication between a husband and a wife. Free Press Journal caught up with Nadiya for an exclusive quick chat.

Speaking about OTT, she shares, “I think more than actors, OTT has given room to directors and scriptwriters, who can tell their stories directly. OTT just gives that larger viewership — it doesn’t matter which language you are watching. Of course, it’s a big comfort that you are watching in your own mother tongue. But at least people get exposed to different states, their cultures and how things are viewed in their part of the world. All these things have helped people to think differently.”

Nadiya is excited about the show. “Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa promises to enthral audiences with a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the spirit of resilience and grit in the face of adversity,” she adds.

The actress was last seen in Drushyam 2 that saw a digital release in November 2021. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa will release digitally, too and is slated to begin streaming from January 14 onwards.

Nadiya made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu (1985), alongside Mohanlal and Padmini, for which she won an award for Best Actress – Malayalam. She has been in the industry for over 30 years and has been a celebrated actress in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema.

