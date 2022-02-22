Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra's special birthday wish for her Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Saina, is thrilled to be directed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for her next, Uunchai. On the 58th birthday of the director today, who has given Indian cinema some of its biggest blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the actress thanks the master craftsman for enriching her as a performer on screen.

Parineeti shares, “Sooraj sir is the gentlest and the most amazing human being that I have ever met. He is so simple, so wise, and so intelligent as a creative force that someone like me, who is a complete director’s actor, can gain tremendously and sharpen one’s skill-set. Working with Soorajji on the sets of Uunchai is like me going back to school because there is so much learning and unlearning at the same time that you feel creatively satiated after a shoot day.”

Parineeti is over the moon to get this opportunity and wishes the best for the filmmaker. “He enriches me as an artist, and I can only be grateful to him for choosing me to be a part of his vision. He deserves all the happiness and love on his birthday because through his films, he has spread so much love and joy to people. He has taught everyone so many values that are rooted in our Indian culture for generations. We are blessed to have had someone like Sooraj sir shaping Hindi cinema. His contribution is simply timeless,” she gushes.

In Uunchai, Parineeti will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika and Boman Irani. The film went on floors in Nepal last year but was put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. Free Press Journal earlier reported that the shoot has been resumed in Mumbai, and the makers are planning for Independence Day 2022 release as Rajshri Productions completes 75 years in the movie business. Besides Uunchai, Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

