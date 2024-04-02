Exclusive: Operation Valentine Actor Paresh Pahuja Tells THIS About Our Defence Ministry

Paresh Pahuja |

Paresh Pahuja, who marked his acting debut with the much celebrated Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 has paved his own way with projects like Tandav, Jogi, Doctor G, Kadak Singh and very recently with Operation Valentine. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actor talks about his role in Operation Valentine, where he played an Indian Airforce pilot, his thoughts on OTT and more.

Paresh, whose last commercial theatrical was TZH followed by Lakadbagga, that received lukewarm response at the box office. By all means, Operation Valentine since then is the biggest release for the actor. From his character Yash Sharma to the screen time, it was a win-win for the rising star. “It feels great to be a part of a mammoth project like Operation Valentine. I am someone, who wants to so big screen spectacles while doing independent projects. As a child, going to the cinemas and experiencing community viewing is the only eventful thing so I like the big scale films,” he elatedly shares.

“I feel, I am ready to shoulder bigger projects now on my own, be it leads or parallel leads. I have Lord Curzon Ki Haveli with Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal, Bandish Bandits, Brown in my kitty this year. I am glad that directors are developing faith in me gradually,” Pahuja tells.

In his last Lakadbaggha, helmed by Anshuman Jha, Paresh played an evil animal trader that is one of its own kind of a role in his filmography. The film, however, is made on a small budget but he was true to his character. On the other hand, Operation Valentine was rich in production value. “As an actor, I do feel about the facilities and treatment you get on the sets or with your co-stars. While doing a big production film, you do focus only on your creative side but it’s not the same case with the small budget films. Although, independent films are more collaborative experiences,” Paresh reveals.

Paresh, who made his mother flew down from his hometown Ahmedabad just to watch Operation Valentine in a theatre together feels that there’s a divine timing for everything. “For a film like this, the makers had to go through the Defence Ministry. We got the permissions to shoot at the real airbase and to wear uniforms close the real ones. We underwent verifications. I was blown away to be there. The place is so clean with lovely houses. They have their own theatre and massive playground to play sports. It was a mad experience,” Paresh signs off.