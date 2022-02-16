Exclusive! Chandan Roy Sanyal to debut as producer and director with Suzie Q

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is all set to fulfil his dream of making feature films as he forays into production and direction with a project titled Suzie Q. The film is a psychological thriller. The production house under which he will be backing projects is named Chandan Roy Sanyal Pictures.

In an exclusive brief chat with Free Press Journal, debutant producer-director Chandan shares, “I have been fortunate to have viewers, who have embraced me in every character, and I am hoping for the same support as I turn producer with Suzie Q. I am excited because this is an opportunity for me to empower talent and bring stories worth telling to the fore. With the blessings of those who have been there for me, my brand of cinema will be my legacy. The most exciting bit of making Suzie Q is that I donned multiple hats as a producer, director and writer. Every filmmaker dreams of such creative control.”

When asked what inspired him to venture into production and direction, he says, “The inspiration for setting up my own production house arose from my love for cinema much before I made a livelihood out of acting.”

Chandan, who started his career in films as an outsider, now hopes to create a space to empower talent and bring interesting stories to the big screen. Suzie Q is also being produced by Vibrant Media, Sanjay Kumar Pal, and Abhijeet Singh Baghel. Co-produced by Krranti Shaanbag, its screenplay and dialogues are by Juhi Shekhar. Suzie Q is slated to release soon.

