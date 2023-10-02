EXCLUSIVE! Ashoke Pandit Files Complaint Against X User Who Claimed The Filmmaker Suffered Heart Attack After 72 Hoorain Failure: 'Should Be Arrested' (WATCH)

Ashoke Pandit | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ashoke Pandit has slammed a social media user who said that the filmmaker suffered heart attack two days ago and is depressed after the 'failure' of his film 72 Hoorain. The filmmaker filed a complaint against the netizen and shared a video to clarify he is fit and healthy.

When The Free Press Journal reached out to Ashoke Pandit, he said, "It's very sad. People gain satisfaction out of such things. I'll pray to God that he is blessed with a lot of sensibilities and good health."

He added, "I have complained to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police. This man should be arrested immediately."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The filmmaker also shared a screenshot of the user's post on his official social media account and wrote, "@mieknathshinde @devendra_fadnavis @mumbaipolice I request you to kindly take serious action against this person who has spread lies about me and created panic around my well wishers. He is a menace to the society and should be behind bars."

Earlier today, director Hansal Mehta also slammed the user on X (formerly known as Twitter) and reported him on the platform.

"You might have your disagreements with him. Ignore him. But stop this fucking rumour mongering. Reporting you for fake news. Ashok Pandit is hale and hearty. To spread such nastiness about anybody’s health even if it is your worst foe is vile," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashoke Pandit also serves as the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association. He co-produced the film 72 Hoorain which hit the big screens on July 7, 2023.

Ahead of the film's release, Ashoke Pandit had received police protection after he received death threats on social media amid controversies surrounding the film.

Back then, Ashoke Pandit had informed a news portal that he has been getting threatening messages from the time he started promoting 72 Hoorain and he had written a letter to the police about the same.

Read Also Ashoke Pandit Writes To CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi Amid Corruption Row, Demands CBI Enquiry

72 Hoorain revolved around the alleged promise of 72 virgins to men once they go to heaven after laying their lives for their religion. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. The film courted controversy for reportedly insulting and disrespecting religion. A few Kashmir-based political parties raised objections to the film's portrayal of terrorist brainwashing.

Several politicians also accused the film of being a propaganda piece, with the aim to spread hatred against a particular community.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)